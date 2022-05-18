Douglas defeats Cooperrider for GOP nomination in Senate District 22 race

Nearly 22% of registered voters turned out to vote in Tuesday’s Primary Election in Laurel County. 1,598 voters took advantage of early voting, 580 voted absentee by mail, 91 voted absentee in person and 8,407 voted on election day at one of the 15 vote centers around the county. Don McFadden won for Property Valuation Administrator with 37% of the vote, Tony Brown retained his position as County Clerk with 71% of the vote, Doug Bowling remains Coroner winning 54% of the vote. In other county races, John Crawford won for Magistrate District 1, Justin Williams won for Constable Distict 1, Steven Cornn won for Constable District 2, Bobby Overbay won for Magistrate District 3, Jeff Book took the Magistrate District 4 race, Travis Gregory won for Constable District 4, Billy Oakley won for Magistrate District 5 and Robert Smith won for Constable District 6. The other Magistrate and Constable posts were unapposed. In the city races, for Mayor of London Randall Weddle got 829 votes, Judd Weaver got 583 and Jacob Kirby 134. So Weddle and Weaver move on to the general election this fall. In the City Council contest the top 12 vote getters were, in order, Kip Jervis, Kelly Green, Holly Little, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young, Marty Huff, Stacy Benge, Sherrie Mays, Wes Benge, Stewart Walker, Joshua Samples and Chase Carson. Those 12 move on to the general election where it will be pared down to the 6 that will sit on the council. For more details click here.

