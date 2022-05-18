ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, KY

Douglas defeats Cooperrider for GOP nomination in Senate District 22 race

By Grason Passmore
WKYT 27
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have the results for the Senate District 22 race, which includes part of Fayette County. Donald Douglas defeated Andrew Cooperrider for the GOP nomination. Sen. Douglas took the seat in a special election last year after the death of Senator Tom Buford. Cooperrider is...

www.wkyt.com

Comments / 1

