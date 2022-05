The Museum at the Bighorns has announced they will host the 9th Annual Pancake Breakfast this Sunday, May 22. The museum’s breakfast coincides with the Eatons’ Ranch Horse Drive every year. Breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. or until the pancakes run out.The breakfast menu includes pancakes, a Sackett’s sausage patty, and orange juice or Bison Union coffee for $10. Along with a breakfast purchase, participants also get free entry to the museum until 1 p.m.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO