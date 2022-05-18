ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Have you seen him? DeKalb police searching for man believed to be suffering from dementia

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Glen Thorpe 68-year-old Glen Thorpe has been missing for more than 24 hours and police are asking for the public's help in locating him.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a senior who has been missing for 24 hours.

Police say 68-year-old Glen Thorpe was last seen at the Shell gas station located at 4605 Glenwood Road in Decatur.

Thorpe is 6-foot-6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

The type of clothing he was wearing when being transported from Anchor Hospital in College Park to his residence located in the 900 block of Lake Drive Terrace is

unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on Thorpe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ Taco Bell employee accused of shooting 2 teens

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are still searching for a 17-year-old Taco Bell employee accused of shooting two teenagers in South Fulton County earlier this week. Officers say they were called to a Taco Bell location in the 900 block of Camp Fulton Way early Wednesday morning. Investigators said they found a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
