Have you seen him? DeKalb police searching for man believed to be suffering from dementia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a senior who has been missing for 24 hours.

Police say 68-year-old Glen Thorpe was last seen at the Shell gas station located at 4605 Glenwood Road in Decatur.

Thorpe is 6-foot-6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, with brown eyes and a bald head.

The type of clothing he was wearing when being transported from Anchor Hospital in College Park to his residence located in the 900 block of Lake Drive Terrace is

unknown, police said.

Anyone with information on Thorpe’s whereabouts is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

