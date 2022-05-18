ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

3 Arrested, 2 Sought After Shots Fired at Security Guard in Maryland: Police

NBC Washington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. police are investigating an incident in which a group of people fired shots at a security guard in a temporary impound lot in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, authorities said. According to police, several people were tampering...

fox5dc.com

Maryland teacher arrested for assaulting students, police say more victims possible

DUNDALK, Md. - A teacher in Baltimore County faces assault charges related to an incident with two students, according to police. Baltimore County Police said Andrew Rader, 30 was arrested and charged with second degree assault, for assaulting two students. Police said the incident happened at Dundalk High School in Dundalk, Maryland, but did not specify when it happened.
DUNDALK, MD
fox5dc.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

BETHESDA, Md. - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities. The officer said the encounter took place on a Metropolitan Police Department impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, police said. The officer told investigators that he encountered multiple people. He said he was fired upon after he questioned them, according to authorities. The officer returned fire. No one was injured by the flying bullets, police said. The Metropolitan Police Department arrested two teenagers following the exchange of gunfire, according to authorities. The Anne Arundel County Police Department made two arrests too, according to a police spokesman. Anne Arundel County officers detained a 16-year-old boy. They charged him with the possession of drugs with the intention to distribute them and possession of a handgun, police said. The handgun charge is unrelated to the incident at the impound parking lot, according to authorities. Additionally, county officers arrested an 18-year-old man. A fifth person is suspected to be involved and could soon face charges, county officials said. Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating the incident.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Hospitalized In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded Thursday in a shooting in West Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly after 2 p.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue, where they found a 24-year-old man and another man shot, Baltimore Police said. Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries wasn’t known. No details about a possible suspect or motive in the case were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, search for suspect continues

Police are investigating a South Baltimore shooting that left a woman injured on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:09 p.m., patrol officers were in the intersection of Potee at Patapsco Avenue, when they heard gunfire. Officers canvassed the area and located a 29-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Arrested at Dulles Airport, Charged in Maryland Killing

A 23-year-old woman suspected of killing her boyfriend in Riverdale, Maryland, almost a year ago was arrested Sunday after landing at Dulles International Airport. Norma Rivas-Villacorta, of Riverdale, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers after she arrived from El Salvador, the agency said Tuesday. Federal officers met her at the arrival gate.
RIVERDALE PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Two Men Recovering After Being Shot In West Baltimore: Police

Two people are recovering after a non-fatal shooting in the West Baltimore, authorities say. Police responded to the shooting in the 2400 block of Edmondson Avenue around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, Baltimore Police said. Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male and an unidentified male suffering from gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Police Officers Injured In Southwest Baltimore Collision, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore police officers were injured early Wednesday in a crash in West Baltimore, authorities said. The two-vehicle crash happened about 1:47 a.m. near the intersection of Hilton Street and Frederick Avenue, according to preliminary details released by police. Both officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, a police spokesperson told WJZ. Additional details, such as the officers’ identities or how the two patrol vehicles collided, were not immediately available Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Special Police exchange gunfire with suspects in Anne Arundel Co.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is related to another story published on May 17, 2022. The Metropolitan Police Department received a report about a Special Police Officer stating that he encountered suspects on a Metropolitan Police Department temporary impound lot located in Anne Arundel County, MD, according to officials.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Drunken driving suspect asks to waive bail review after fatal crash

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The man accused ofkilling a construction worker Tuesday night in a drunken driving crash asked a judge to remain held without bail during his first court appearance Thursday. Christopher Asher, 48, appeared via video link from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. His attorney requested...
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

State Doubles Reward To $16K For Information On Death Of Baltimore Teen On Prom Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police and Metro Crime Stoppers are offering up to $8,000 for information in the case of a teenager killed at his prom after-party in Baltimore. Governor Larry Hogan said the state will match the reward, doubling the maximum reward to $16,000. Jasmine Brunson, a 17-year-old Carver Vo-Tech student, was shot to death early last Friday on East Lafayette Street, at a home rented for the party. No arrests have been made in Brunson’s murder yet. His family is begging for someone to come forward. Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587 or on their website. 🚨Reward just doubled to $16,000 per Governor Hogan @wjz https://t.co/zPYJLlVpFC — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 18, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Intoxicated Dump Truck Driver Causes Crash That Killed Severna Park Man

The Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in which one person died early this morning in Anne Arundel County. Shortly after midnight, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to the area of Interstate 695 and Maryland Route 2 (exit 3B) for a vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck was part of an active work zone that involved the ramp’s closure from the outer loop of the Beltway to Maryland Route 2 exit 3B.
SEVERNA PARK, MD

