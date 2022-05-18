ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma, CA

La Palma police blotter, May 5 to May 11, 2022

By katie-wiedel
localocnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. May 5, 2022....

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, May 18

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
WESTMINSTER, CA
localocnews.com

Detectives Arrest Suspects in 2021 Homeless Man's Homicide

ANAHEIM, Calif. (May 17, 2022) – Anaheim PD homicide detectives have arrested Daniel Salazar, 30, and Kaitlyn Stewart, 20, for the November 15 beating of Gilbert Daisaku Johnson. Both Salazar and Stewart are homeless and live in Anaheim. Johnson was found suffering from head injuries around 3:45 a.m. in...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Heavy traffic and road closures during Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

From Friday, May 27 through Monday, May 30, 2022, the Garden Grove Strawberry Festival will take place at Village Green park, located at 12732 Main Street, where Euclid Street and Main Street intersect. During the 4-day festival, heavy traffic is anticipated in the immediate area. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buena Park, CA
City
Cerritos, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
La Palma, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
localocnews.com

Senator Dave Min condemns mass shooting against Irvine Taiwanese parishioners

Senator Dave Min (D-Irvine) issued the following statement in response to new information that the mass shooting in Laguna Woods is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a federal hate crime. “What happened yesterday to Taiwanese parishioners is traumatic and devastating to the entire Orange County community....
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Assist Other Department#Carmenita South#Extra Patrol Checks
localocnews.com

Seal Beach Police to participate in 2022 Special Olympics Torch Run

The Seal Beach Police Department will be participating in the 36th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California on Friday, June 10, 2022. For 36 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Southern California has been the largest public awareness vehicle and grassroots fundraiser with more than 3,500 officers in Southern California championing acceptance and inclusion. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is represented in all 50 U.S. states, Canadian provinces and 46 nations with 97,000 officers around the world, raising more than half a billion dollars since its inception in 1981. The Law Enforcement Torch Run in Southern California is one of the leading programs in the world, raising $1.54 million in 2019 with participants representing 200 law enforcement agencies.
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Lifeguards are Dedicated to Keeping Beachgoers Safe

America’s coastline measures 95,471 miles, give or take a few yards. Of that total, 6.2 iconic miles (give or take a few feet) belong to the city of Newport Beach. Not counting Newport’s many attractions, from shopping to dining to the arts, it is the Pacific that draws upwards of 10 million visitors annually to the city’s well-maintained sands and enticing surf.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Capistrano Council, Community Hear Proposals for Northwest Open Space Uses

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Orange County Reacts to FBI Corruption Probe in Anaheim; Calls For Sidhu to Resign Roar

It took an FBI corruption probe for some to acknowledge what Anaheim residents – and a few dissident elected officials in town – have been saying for years. “I hate to say it, but I told you so,” said Tom Fielder, a resident and member of the People’s Homeless Task Force at the regularly-scheduled Anaheim city council meeting on Tuesday. “Remember that you supported this guy and it wasn’t a shock to any of us as to what happened.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
localocnews.com

GOOD VIBRATIONS AND LIBERATION: JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

“It feels so good to be alive! Got all my family by my side.”. Segerstrom Center for the Arts expands its Juneteenth Celebration this year with a weekend long festival of events– Good Vibrations and Liberation! – on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, Friday, June 17- Sunday, June 19.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

City to Launch Daily Trolley Services, Bring Back Beach Concerts

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Capo Unified Presents Trustees with Sample Ballot Measure for Potential Dana Hills Bond

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

Calls for Investigations, Resignations Echo in Anaheim After FBI Stadium Sale Probe

Following Monday’s revelations that Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu is under an FBI corruption probe, one councilman called for his immediate resignation and another called for an independent investigation into city hall to figure out who helped him secretly negotiate the Angel Stadium sale. At Tuesday’s city council meeting, Councilman...
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Santana: FBI Reveals The Secret Agenda Behind Anaheim’s Sale of Angel Stadium

Bribery, wire fraud, false statements, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. That’s how federal agents on Monday publicly characterized the efforts of Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu, the city’s main negotiator with the LA Angels, in the bid to quickly sell off the public stadium and 150 acres of land around it in recent years to a development team led by Angels’ team owner Arte Moreno.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

The Lincoln Club of Orange County endorses Rhonda Shader for State Senate

California’s leading conservative donor organization, the Lincoln Club of Orange County, announced its endorsement of Rhonda Shader for California’s 34th State Senate District. Last year, the club awarded Rhonda Shader with the Lincoln Club Impact Award due to her leadership on Placentia City Council, staying firm on her...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

OC Judge Halts Angel Stadium Sale Amidst FBI Corruption Probe of Anaheim Mayor

Anaheim’s Angel Stadium land sale was temporarily halted by Orange County Superior Court Judge Glenn Salter stemming from a public corruption probe into Mayor Harry Sidhu’s negotiations with the team. The city was poised to finalize a stipulated judgment with California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the state...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy