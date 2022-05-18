Cypress police blotter, May 9 to May 15, 2022

05.17.2022 | 1:31 PM | REDLANDS – California Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle traffic collision with one person trapped. Per CHP a silver Toyota was traveling on San Timoteo Road and was trying to pass a vehicle over a double yellow line. As it approached a turn in the road a truck pulling a box trailer was approaching and the Toyota tried to get back into its lane when it side swiped the vehicle that it was trying to pass. At that time the car went sideways and the truck heading in the opposite direction hit it on the driver side door killing the driver. The truck lost part of its axel in the accident. At this time alcohol IS considered to be a factor in the accident, as an empty 12 pack of beer was found in the vehicle. The driver of the truck was transported by ground to a local area hospital in an unknown condition. CHP is currently investigating the accident and San Timoteo road will be closed for the duration. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

REDLANDS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO