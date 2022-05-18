ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, CA

Cypress police blotter, May 9 to May 15, 2022

By katie-wiedel
localocnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. May 9, 2022. Domestic Violence...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsantaana.com

The SAPD is looking for an armed man who stole a tent from Wal Mart

On 3/15/2022, the wanted suspect selected a camping item and approached the victim at the exit. The victim contacted the suspect and asked for the receipt. The suspect brandished a large bladed knife in his right hand and told the victim to get away. In fear for his safety, the victim backed away from the suspect.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cypress, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Hawaiian Gardens, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Cypress, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Suspect Remains At-Large After High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Crash

A suspect remains at-large Wednesday morning after he led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through Newhall, that ended in a crash injuring his passenger. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, during a crime suppression operation, school resource deputies observed a stolen vehicle driving on Oakridge Drive near Railroad Avenue in Newhall, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Riverside brewery owner suspected of DUI in deadly crash

A local brewery is experiencing threats and loss of business after the owner was charged in connection with a deadly car crash. Police say Ryan Wicks, owner of Wicks Brewing in Riverside, was driving drunk when his car crashed and killed 52-year-old Gary Boeldt. The family of the victim says Wicks should have never been […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
news24-680.com

Another Auto Vs Pedestrian Collision Reported In Rossmoor Wednesday

Readers in Rossmoor are abuzz over another serious injury auto vs pedestrian collision currently under investigation at Ptarmigan and Tice Creek drives. Investigators are currently at the scene 1:10 p.m. Reports that the victim died as a result of their injuries could not be immediately confirmed – and we do hope that is not the case.
ROSSMOOR, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Domestic Violence#Vehicle Burglary#Covi#Lincoln Valley View#Dui#Moody
localocnews.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, May 18

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
WESTMINSTER, CA
KTLA

Diamond Bar home-invasion robbery leaves resident injured

Authorities are searching for a pair of home-invasion robbers who left a resident injured in Diamond Bar Thursday morning. Deputies responded to a burglary call around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 23900 block of Sunset Crossing, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson confirmed. Two intruders, described as males, entered the home and […]
DIAMOND BAR, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Man with 15 pounds of meth, 2 guns Arrested in Long Beach

On Tuesday, at 3:00 a.m., Long Beach police officers, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Los Angeles Field Office, served a search warrant regarding a narcotics investigation at a residence near the 2300 block of East 15th Street in Long Beach. During their search, officers seized two...
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mynewsla.com

Fugitive From Hemet Arrested in Multiple Residential Burglaries

A 39-year-old fugitive was being held without bail Tuesday for his alleged involvement in multiple residential burglaries in the Hemet and San Jacinto area. Wayne Daniel Morgan of Hemet had a felony warrant for his arrest — due to a parole violation — when deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto station responded to the 300 block of South Mistletoe Avenue on Sunday.
HEMET, CA
onscene.tv

Young Man Killed In DUI Crash | Redlands

05.17.2022 | 1:31 PM | REDLANDS – California Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle traffic collision with one person trapped. Per CHP a silver Toyota was traveling on San Timoteo Road and was trying to pass a vehicle over a double yellow line. As it approached a turn in the road a truck pulling a box trailer was approaching and the Toyota tried to get back into its lane when it side swiped the vehicle that it was trying to pass. At that time the car went sideways and the truck heading in the opposite direction hit it on the driver side door killing the driver. The truck lost part of its axel in the accident. At this time alcohol IS considered to be a factor in the accident, as an empty 12 pack of beer was found in the vehicle. The driver of the truck was transported by ground to a local area hospital in an unknown condition. CHP is currently investigating the accident and San Timoteo road will be closed for the duration. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
REDLANDS, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Detectives investigate deadly shooing in Lynwood

LYNWOOD — Sheriff's Homicide Bureau detectives Wednesday are investigating the shooting death of a man in Lynwood. Deputies from the Century Sheriff's Station were called at approximately 10:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 5100 block of Imperial Highway, east of Atlantic Avenue, where they located the victim in a parking lot who was suffering from gunshot wounds, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
LYNWOOD, CA
KTLA

Toddler accidentally run over by father at Riverside home

A toddler was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was hit by his father’s vehicle Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on the 18800 block of Gentian Avenue in Riverside. According to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, the toddler’s father was pulling into his driveway after […]
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy