Aces’ Wilson captivates, surprises loyal fan

By Julia Romero, Jonathan Cisowski, Kevaney Martin
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43a8ct_0fhfTeoP00

L AS VEGAS (KLAS -TV) – The Las Vegas Aces have one of the most talented rosters in the WNBA and many would argue, the best in the league.

There’s no debate, the roster also has some terrific role models, who are willing to put smiles on the faces of young fans. Loyal fan, 12-year-old Kennedy Breland, was surprised by her mother with an A’ja Wilson jersey, which is Breland’s all-time favorite player.

It all started when the 12-year-old’s mother surprised her with a basketball jersey of her all-time favorite player, A’ja Wilson.

“I want to be like her someday,” Kennedy said. “It was just a great moment.”

A video of Kennedy receiving the jersey soon went viral on social media, catching the attention of the entire basketball world, including the Las Vegas Aces. However, that was just the beginning of the surprise for the superfan.

Kennedy soon learned she was also going to watch Wison in action with the Las Vegas Aces against the Atlanta Dream.

When the game ended Kennedy even got the chance to meet her role model, Wilson.

“I had no words!” expressed Kennedy.

“It’s crazy that she even had that reaction to me, I think I was just as excited and shocked as she was,” Wilson tells 8 News Now.

Even though the 12-year-old was at a loss for words she did have one pressing question for Wilson.

“I asked her if she could ask Becky if she could draft me when I am of age to play in the WNBA,” Kennedy said.

8 News Now’s Kevaney Martin then surprised Kennedy with one last surprise guest, Becky Hammond the Las Vegas Aces head coach.

Hammond wasted no time learning about her hopeful future draft pick.

“How tall are you? Not that it matters because I am super short,” asked Hammond.

“I’m 5’6″ and a half,” said Kennedy.

“Me too!” said Hammond. “Well you should send some film in and we’ll take a good look at you, we’ll get back in touch, sound good?” asked Hammond.

“Ok,” said Kennedy.

While she has years before her time comes, right now she has memories to last a lifetime.

“Other than anything else that I love, that would be the number one thing that stays in my heart forever,” added Kennedy

Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
