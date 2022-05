FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents are revealing the man suspected of opening fire on a woman and her 8-month old child at a Fargo restaurant shooting has a violent criminal history in both North Dakota and Minnesota. Police say 24-year-old Malik Gill, of Moorhead, MN is responsible for the shooting at Plaza Azteca on May 18 that sent a 21-year-old mother and her baby to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO