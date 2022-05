Pearl Jam have been rotating drummers of late while their longtime drummer Matt Cameron remains away from the band after testing positive for COVID-19. That's allowed for some unique opportunities, as Josh Klinghoffer has shown off his jack-of-all-trades ability, Richard Stuverud has been sitting in as well, and they've welcome guest audience drummers to the stage. But during their Monday stop (May 16) in Fresno, California, the group welcomed back one of their old drummers who last jammed with them at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

FRESNO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO