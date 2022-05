Allen Flanigan did not earn an invite to the NBA Draft Combine after competing in the G League Elite Camp this week in Chicago. Flanigan missed the cut for the combine, as only seven of the 44 players who participated in the G League Elite Camp earned call-ups to the combine, which begins Wednesday in Chicago. With Flanigan not moving on, Auburn will remain at two representatives in the combine: All-Americans and projected first-round NBA Draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO