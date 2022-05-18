ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Wake County school meal prices will increase next year

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 2

Related
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Mobile clinic ready to serve northeastern North Carolina counties

Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, will launch its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic on Monday, May 23 offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will visit community locations within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Electric car battery plant could bring 1000+ jobs to Edgecombe County

Electric car battery plant could bring 1000+ jobs to Edgecombe County. An electric car battery plant could bring a thousand jobs to Edgecombe County. Take a look at how they found a potential game-changer after the biggest investment in rural North Carolina history fell through. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Rick...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake County, NC
Education
County
Wake County, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
WRAL

Why are COVID cases rising again in the Triangle?

Raleigh, N.C. — Within the span of a week, COVID hospitalizations in North Carolina increased by 22%. Newly reported COVID cases have also risen by 32% week-over-week in the state, according to data from May 8-14. Wake County and Cumberland County are particularly hard-hit by the surge in COVID...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Damage, thousands without power east of Triangle after overnight storms

Lucama, N.C. — While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, some counties east of Raleigh are feeling the impacts Friday morning. Some of the worst damage was east of the Triangle near Rocky Mount and Wilson, where Wilson Energy is reporting over 13,000 customers are without power at 5 a.m. -- over one-third of their customers.
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

Raleigh Democrat’s bill would ban dogs from back of N.C. pickup trucks

A Democratic state representative from Raleigh proposes a statewide ban on transporting dogs in open vehicle beds and cargo areas. Violation of the new law would carry a $25 penalty. You could be fined for transporting your dog in the back of your pickup truck in North Carolina, under a...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meal
WRAL

Raleigh mayor accepts $2m for Dix Park development

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and other leaders will accept a $2 million gift Thursday that will help transform green space at Dix Park into a world-class destination park.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Strong winds rip roof off Wilson County home

While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, areas east Wake County are feeling the biggest impacts Friday morning. In Lucama, winds ripped the metal roof of a mobile home on Bass Road. Panels came off the home and blew across the street. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh Catholic food pantry holds baby formula families need

RALEIGH, N.C. — Store shelves are not the only place families living in and near the Triangle are finding baby formula. The Catholic Parish Outreach feeds 5,000 people a month. Baby formula is included in the weekly groceries delivered to families. Kelly Rappl, the CPO Program Director, said the...
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

2 Wilson Co. schools to close after school year ends

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Two schools in Wilson County will close at the end of this school year. In a 5-2 vote, the Wilson County Board of Education decided Winstead Elementary and Toisnot Middle School will close at the end of this school year, officials said in a statement. This vote comes after the board had been […]
WILSON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wayne County manager resigns

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Manager Craig Honeycutt announced his resignation from the position Tuesday. Wayne County Spokesperson Joel Gillie says Honeycutt’s last day of work is June 30th. Gillie says Honeycutt was hired by the county on March 13th, 2017 as the assistant county manager and...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Respond to call at middle school

A malfunction in the HVAC system at Warren County Middle School on Monday caused smoke to fill the ventilation system. The school had to be evacuated until the smoke was cleared. Students later returned to class. Fire departments responding to the call include Norlina, Warrenton Rural, Afton-Elberon, Hawtree and Ridgeway.
WARREN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy