Wake County school meal prices will increase next year

Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, will launch its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic on Monday, May 23 offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will visit community locations within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton...
Electric car battery plant could bring 1000+ jobs to Edgecombe County. An electric car battery plant could bring a thousand jobs to Edgecombe County. Take a look at how they found a potential game-changer after the biggest investment in rural North Carolina history fell through. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Rick...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A report released by the State Auditor’s Office on Thursday says the town manager of Franklinton hired contractors without going through the proper bidding process. The report says from July 2020 to October 2021, the Town of Franklinton paid Franklinton Development $37,900 for work...
Raleigh, N.C. — Within the span of a week, COVID hospitalizations in North Carolina increased by 22%. Newly reported COVID cases have also risen by 32% week-over-week in the state, according to data from May 8-14. Wake County and Cumberland County are particularly hard-hit by the surge in COVID...
Lucama, N.C. — While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, some counties east of Raleigh are feeling the impacts Friday morning. Some of the worst damage was east of the Triangle near Rocky Mount and Wilson, where Wilson Energy is reporting over 13,000 customers are without power at 5 a.m. -- over one-third of their customers.
A Democratic state representative from Raleigh proposes a statewide ban on transporting dogs in open vehicle beds and cargo areas. Violation of the new law would carry a $25 penalty. You could be fined for transporting your dog in the back of your pickup truck in North Carolina, under a...
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and other leaders will accept a $2 million gift Thursday that will help transform green space at Dix Park into a world-class destination park.
Bailey Farms in Granville County has been harvesting peppers since the 90s. In the 1990s, the Bailey family switched their crop to peppers and since...
While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, areas east Wake County are feeling the biggest impacts Friday morning. In Lucama, winds ripped the metal roof of a mobile home on Bass Road. Panels came off the home and blew across the street. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Store shelves are not the only place families living in and near the Triangle are finding baby formula. The Catholic Parish Outreach feeds 5,000 people a month. Baby formula is included in the weekly groceries delivered to families. Kelly Rappl, the CPO Program Director, said the...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As temperatures rise in Eastern Carolina, it might be time to get your vehicle’s air conditioning serviced. If you find yourself cranking up the AC as soon as you get in your vehicle, you’re not alone, according to auto experts. Colby Pugh, Pugh’s Tire...
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN)—Two schools in Wilson County will close at the end of this school year. In a 5-2 vote, the Wilson County Board of Education decided Winstead Elementary and Toisnot Middle School will close at the end of this school year, officials said in a statement. This vote comes after the board had been […]
Raleigh, N.C. — A grant from PNC bank is giving teens and adults the chance to make a life for themselves away from crime and gang violence. Already more than 200 people have graduated from the program that started at a church in southeast Raleigh. "If you live in...
Oxford, N.C. — It's not just the cities, but small towns in North Carolina are big on the idea of social districts – special areas where visitors can grab an adult drink and stroll the streets. Raleigh already has one in the works – and in the past...
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County Manager Craig Honeycutt announced his resignation from the position Tuesday. Wayne County Spokesperson Joel Gillie says Honeycutt’s last day of work is June 30th. Gillie says Honeycutt was hired by the county on March 13th, 2017 as the assistant county manager and...
For the second time in a row, a Wake County Sheriff's Office employee will run for his boss' position. Current Sheriff Gerald Baker worked at the sheriff's department for 28 years before he upset Donnie Harrison in 2018. In the 2018 election, Baker largely campaigned on opposing Wake County's participation...
A malfunction in the HVAC system at Warren County Middle School on Monday caused smoke to fill the ventilation system. The school had to be evacuated until the smoke was cleared. Students later returned to class. Fire departments responding to the call include Norlina, Warrenton Rural, Afton-Elberon, Hawtree and Ridgeway.
