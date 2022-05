(ABC 6 News) - The city of Rochester is on its way back to a pre-pandemic economy thanks to some help from state leaders. Last week, the Mayo Civic Center hosted the Minnesota GOP for their state convention. Now, setup is underway for the Minnesota DFL's convention. While those events are about politics, for the city of Rochester, it's about getting the hospitality industry to where it was pre-pandemic.

