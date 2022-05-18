School board elections 2022
(WIVB) — Below is a list of school board elections in Western New York for 2022. This article will continue to be updated through Wednesday. Check back for updates.
Candidates in bold have been elected.
Erie County
Akron
- Heather Cayea — 3-year term (426 votes)
- Ryan Allen — 3-year term (308 votes)
- Kristy Pingitore — 3-year term (291 votes)
- Josh Garverick (227 votes)
- Jody Brege (187 votes)
- Steven Tedesco (75 votes)
- Budget passed, 494 to 119
Alden
- Raymond Cooper (293 votes)
- Scott Dreyer (267 votes)
- Budget passed, 434 to 186
A mherst
- Dominic Vivolo — 3-year term (449 votes)
- Lorry Goldhawk — 3-year term (446 votes)
- Budget passed, vote numbers N/A
Cheektowaga Central
- Carol Kiripolsky — 5-year term (283 votes)
- Edward W. Schaefer — 5-year term (239 votes)
- Paul A. Nazzarett, Jr. — Partial term (237 votes)
- Budget passed, 243 to 142
Cheektowaga Sloan
- Denise McCowan (343 votes)
- Budget passed, 263 to 177
Clarence
- James Boglioli (1786 votes)
- Kym Cannizzaro (1620 votes)
- Cybil Robbins (1060 votes)
- John Fisgus (1018 votes)
- Julie Hartling (467 votes)
- Julia Bauer (322 votes)
- Budget passed, 2460 to 779
Cleveland Hill
- Paul Kunel — 3-year term (194 votes)
- Robert Polino — 3-year term (193 votes)
- Budget passed, 176 to 58
Depew
- Todd Bush (244 votes)
- Bartholomew McGloin (243 votes)
- Patrick Law (238 votes)
- Budget passed, 202 to 124
East Aurora
- BOARD SEATS STILL UNDER REVIEW
- Budget passed, 2344 to 953
Eden
- Jen DellaPenta (532 votes)
- Don Sutfin (497 votes)
- Marlene Grunder (497 votes)
- Allan Silver (479 votes)
- Candice Pineau (252 votes)
- Budget passed, 585 to 316
Frontier
Grand Island
Hamburg
- David Yoviene — 3-year term (2982 votes)
- Richard Schneider — 3-year term (2938 votes)
- Laura Heeter — 3-year term (2914 votes)
- Kelly Hunter (1045 votes)
- Jacqueline Best (993 votes)
- Tammy DeLong (983 votes)
- Budget passed, 2833 to 1010
Holland
Iroquois
Kenmore-Tonawanda
- Matthew Chimera (1,354 votes)
- Paul Spors (1,290 votes)
- Budget passed , 1,232-332
- Prop 2 (school bus) passed , 1,223-325
Lackawanna
- Michael Algawani (744 votes)
- Shokey Albaneh (704 votes)
- Nicholas Sobaszek (582 votes)
- Budget passed, 635 to 349
Lake Shore
Lancaster
- Kevin Davenport (1547 votes)
- John Talarico (1346 votes)
- Dan Romig (1057 votes)
- Budget passed, 1689 to 650
Maryvale
- Christopher Pew — 5-year term (191 votes)
- Jason Baier (160 votes)
- Budget passed, 217 to 161
North Collins
- BOARD SEATS STILL UNDER REVIEW
- Budget passed, 156 to 46
Orchard Park
- Tom Provost — 3-year term (2899 votes)
- Ryan Anderson — 3-year term (2872 votes)
- Steve Barlette (1461 votes)
- Katherine Ibarra (1457 votes)
- Donald Roof (220 votes)
- Budget passed, 3352 to 872
Springville-Griffith
- Michele Idzik — 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A)
- Joseph Lowry — 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A)
- Bryon Bobseine — 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A)
- Budget passed, vote numbers N/A
Sweet Home
- Amy Battaglia — 5-year term (543 votes)
- Marianne Jasen — 5-year term (506 votes)
- Jessica Stevens (450 votes)
- Jonathan Makeley (149 votes)
- Budget passed, 680 to 193
Tonawanda
West Seneca
- Edmund Bedient (884 votes)
- Vincent Vanderlip (786 votes)
- Jennifer Kus (647 votes)
- Scott Robertson (577 votes)
- Frank Zappia (368 votes)
- Frances Hildebrant (311 votes)
- David Rogers (288 votes)
- Budget passed, 1357 to 797
Williamsville
- Stuart Bulan (2823 votes)
- Christina Bleckinger (2771 votes)
- Teresa Leatherbarrow (2158 votes)
- Jessica Foscolo (1519 votes)
- Matthew Riggi (289 votes — declined candidacy April 26)
Cattaraugus County
Ellicottville
- Budget passed, 140 to 36
Genesee County
Elba
- Mercy Caparco — 5-year term (106 votes)
- Travis Torrey — 5-year term (100 votes)
- Budget passed , 100 to 17
Niagara County
Starpoint
- Michael Zimmerman — 3-year term (788 votes)
- Beth Pyskaty — 3-year term (707 votes)
- Chad Shepherd — 2-year term (659 votes)
- Aric Brocious (539 votes)
- Budget passed, 755 to 304
