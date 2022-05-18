ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cattaraugus County, NY

School board elections 2022

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LoLKG_0fhfN9N900

(WIVB) — Below is a list of school board elections in Western New York for 2022. This article will continue to be updated through Wednesday. Check back for updates.

Candidates in bold have been elected.

Erie County

Akron

  • Heather Cayea — 3-year term (426 votes)
  • Ryan Allen — 3-year term (308 votes)
  • Kristy Pingitore — 3-year term (291 votes)
  • Josh Garverick (227 votes)
  • Jody Brege (187 votes)
  • Steven Tedesco (75 votes)
  • Budget passed, 494 to 119

Alden

  • Raymond Cooper (293 votes)
  • Scott Dreyer (267 votes)
  • Budget passed, 434 to 186

A mherst

  • Dominic Vivolo — 3-year term (449 votes)
  • Lorry Goldhawk — 3-year term (446 votes)
  • Budget passed, vote numbers N/A

Cheektowaga Central

  • Carol Kiripolsky — 5-year term (283 votes)
  • Edward W. Schaefer — 5-year term (239 votes)
  • Paul A. Nazzarett, Jr. — Partial term (237 votes)
  • Budget passed, 243 to 142

Cheektowaga Sloan

  • Denise McCowan (343 votes)
  • Budget passed, 263 to 177

Clarence

  • James Boglioli (1786 votes)
  • Kym Cannizzaro (1620 votes)
  • Cybil Robbins (1060 votes)
  • John Fisgus (1018 votes)
  • Julie Hartling (467 votes)
  • Julia Bauer (322 votes)
  • Budget passed, 2460 to 779

Cleveland Hill

  • Paul Kunel — 3-year term (194 votes)
  • Robert Polino — 3-year term (193 votes)
  • Budget passed, 176 to 58

Depew

  • Todd Bush (244 votes)
  • Bartholomew McGloin (243 votes)
  • Patrick Law (238 votes)
  • Budget passed, 202 to 124

East Aurora

  • BOARD SEATS STILL UNDER REVIEW
  • Budget passed, 2344 to 953

Eden

  • Jen DellaPenta (532 votes)
  • Don Sutfin (497 votes)
  • Marlene Grunder (497 votes)
  • Allan Silver (479 votes)
  • Candice Pineau (252 votes)
  • Budget passed, 585 to 316

Frontier

Grand Island

Hamburg

  • David Yoviene — 3-year term (2982 votes)
  • Richard Schneider — 3-year term (2938 votes)
  • Laura Heeter — 3-year term (2914 votes)
  • Kelly Hunter (1045 votes)
  • Jacqueline Best (993 votes)
  • Tammy DeLong (983 votes)
  • Budget passed, 2833 to 1010

Holland

Iroquois

Kenmore-Tonawanda

  • Matthew Chimera (1,354 votes)
  • Paul Spors (1,290 votes)
  • Budget passed , 1,232-332
  • Prop 2 (school bus) passed , 1,223-325

Lackawanna

  • Michael Algawani (744 votes)
  • Shokey Albaneh (704 votes)
  • Nicholas Sobaszek (582 votes)
  • Budget passed, 635 to 349

Lake Shore

Lancaster

  • Kevin Davenport (1547 votes)
  • John Talarico (1346 votes)
  • Dan Romig (1057 votes)
  • Budget passed, 1689 to 650

Maryvale

  • Christopher Pew — 5-year term (191 votes)
  • Jason Baier (160 votes)
  • Budget passed, 217 to 161

North Collins

  • BOARD SEATS STILL UNDER REVIEW
  • Budget passed, 156 to 46

Orchard Park

  • Tom Provost — 3-year term (2899 votes)
  • Ryan Anderson — 3-year term (2872 votes)
  • Steve Barlette (1461 votes)
  • Katherine Ibarra (1457 votes)
  • Donald Roof (220 votes)
  • Budget passed, 3352 to 872

Springville-Griffith

  • Michele Idzik — 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A)
  • Joseph Lowry — 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A)
  • Bryon Bobseine — 3-year term (Vote numbers N/A)
  • Budget passed, vote numbers N/A

Sweet Home

  • Amy Battaglia — 5-year term (543 votes)
  • Marianne Jasen — 5-year term (506 votes)
  • Jessica Stevens (450 votes)
  • Jonathan Makeley (149 votes)
  • Budget passed, 680 to 193

Tonawanda

West Seneca

  • Edmund Bedient (884 votes)
  • Vincent Vanderlip (786 votes)
  • Jennifer Kus (647 votes)
  • Scott Robertson (577 votes)
  • Frank Zappia (368 votes)
  • Frances Hildebrant (311 votes)
  • David Rogers (288 votes)
  • Budget passed, 1357 to 797

Williamsville

  • Stuart Bulan (2823 votes)
  • Christina Bleckinger (2771 votes)
  • Teresa Leatherbarrow (2158 votes)
  • Jessica Foscolo (1519 votes)
  • Matthew Riggi (289 votes — declined candidacy April 26)

Cattaraugus County

Ellicottville

  • Budget passed, 140 to 36

Genesee County

Elba

  • Mercy Caparco — 5-year term (106 votes)
  • Travis Torrey — 5-year term (100 votes)
  • Budget passed , 100 to 17

Niagara County

Starpoint

  • Michael Zimmerman — 3-year term (788 votes)
  • Beth Pyskaty — 3-year term (707 votes)
  • Chad Shepherd — 2-year term (659 votes)
  • Aric Brocious (539 votes)
  • Budget passed, 755 to 304

Comments / 0

Related
Akron Bugle

Akron Central School voters pass budget, bus proposition

Elect Cayea, Allen, Pingitore to Board of Education. Akron Central School District voters adopted a 2022-2023 budget in the amount of $34,730,650 on Tuesday by a vote of 494 Yes to 119 No. The proposed budget represents an overall increase of $2,133,549.00 over the current budget, however projections are that the tax rate per thousand of assessed valuation will go down for all taxpayers.
AKRON, NY
96.1 The Breeze

These 9 Towns In Niagara County Will Not Allow Marijuana Sales

As New York State gets closer to allowing sales of recreational marijuana, local municipalities had to let the state know by the end of 2021 whether they were going to participate. The state will issue licenses for one or both - marijuana dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges. The local governments that decided to opt-out can change their minds and opt in at any time. However, the towns that opted-in, will not be able to change their minds now.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Voters pass budgets in most Chautauqua County School Districts

Voters approved school budgets in nearly every school district in Chautauqua County according to unofficial results released Tuesday night. Dunkirk City School District voters passed a new spending plan 450-106. In board elections, Stephen Helwig and Marcus Buchanan were elected to 3-year terms, while Lucas Catalano will serve a one-year term. In the Jamestown Public Schools District, voters approved a new budget 359-53, along with three other propositions. Patrick Slagle and Joseph Pawelski won school board seats. Fredonia Central voters approved the budget 321-90, and Steven Johnston and Sheila Starkey Hahn were elected to two board seats.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Sloan, NY
City
Akron, NY
City
Holland, NY
Cattaraugus County, NY
Government
101.5 WPDH

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Proposes Gun Law Reforms

The Mass Shooting that occured on Saturday, May 14, 2022, took 10 innocent lives in Buffalo and rocked our community to its soul. Officials from New York State are looking to make some changes to reduce the probability of something like this from happening again in New York. In a...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Schneider
News 4 Buffalo

Fetterman to resume Lt. Governor duties next week following stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – John Fetterman will resume his duties as Lt. Governor of Pennsylvania on May 23 after suffering a stroke over the weekend and undergoing a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker on election night. President Pro Tempore of the Senate Jake Corman will temporarily continue to assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor, per […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Western New York#Wivb#Erie County
News 4 Buffalo

Pa Sen. race: Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick went into Wednesday essentially tied in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat, expected to be among the nation’s most competitive races in the fall. The contest was within a couple thousand votes overnight, out of more than […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Carrie Lewis DelRosso wins Republican Pennsylvania Lt. Governor primary; AP projects

(WHTM) — Carrie Lewis DelRosso, the Pennsylvania State Representative for the 33rd district, has won the Republican primary for Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, the Associated Press projects. With 53% of the vote in DelRosso is leading with over 28%. DelRosso notes on her campaign website that during her time in the state House of Representatives she […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Netherlands
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Apple Orchard Closing For Good In Western New York

Apple picking is huge in New York State. We look forward to it every year. But it looks like last season may have been the last for this farm in North Collins. Like many other families in Western New York, we started to go to Stonehill Orchard when our kids were little. They had smaller trees so the kids were able to fully participate and help us fill our bags. Their apples were so good and there were so many of them that sometimes we would plan for a full day to pick and it would only take us a couple minutes to find a full bushel of incredible apples.
AGRICULTURE
wnypapers.com

DOT nixes Center Street digital sign idea

There will be no digital sign at Academy Park. Prior to Monday’s public information session on a proposed marker at Center Street and Portage Road, Mayor Anne Welch said, “At the end of last week, I was notified by New York State Department of Transportation that they do not allow the signs in the right-of-way anymore. So, it’s a moot point to have a discussion on a sign we can’t even put up.”
LEWISTON, NY
buffalorising.com

NFTA Moving Forward with Transit Hub

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is proceeding with plans for a transit hub along North Division Street downtown. A request for proposal for architectural and engineering services for the Metro – Division Street Linear Transit Hub is out with proposals due June 8. The transit hub comprises three block...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy