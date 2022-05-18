Roselle Park over Plainfield - Baseball recap

Andrew Shank went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored to lead Lenape, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Hammonton, 9-3. Max D’Alessandro went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored while Dylan Shank singled twice and drew a pair of walks with an RBI and two runs scored for Lenape (16-3), which had 10 hits as a team in the win.

HAMMONTON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO