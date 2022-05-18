Roselle Park over Plainfield - Baseball recap
Derek Wenskoski went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as Roselle Park edged out a 2-1 win over Plainfield, in Roselle Park. Roselle Park (9-5) scored both of its runs...www.nj.com
Derek Wenskoski went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as Roselle Park edged out a 2-1 win over Plainfield, in Roselle Park. Roselle Park (9-5) scored both of its runs...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0