ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle Park, NJ

Roselle Park over Plainfield - Baseball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Derek Wenskoski went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI as Roselle Park edged out a 2-1 win over Plainfield, in Roselle Park. Roselle Park (9-5) scored both of its runs...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Montclair over Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Alex Veldran scattered six hits, allowed just one run and came within one out of a complete game to lift Montclair to a 3-1 win over Bloomfield at Woodman Field in Montclair. Veldran struck out seven and walked three and also went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Noah Dnistrian went 2-for-3...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainfield, NJ
Sports
City
Roselle Park, NJ
Roselle Park, NJ
Sports
City
Plainfield, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia over South River - Baseball recap

Tyler Mendez went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs in Colonia’s 10-5 win over South River at Grekoski Park in South River. Colonia broke a 1-1 tie with a four-run third inning and led the rest of the way. Casey Chiola had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

No. 8 Lenape over Hammonton - Baseball recap

Andrew Shank went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored to lead Lenape, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over Hammonton, 9-3. Max D’Alessandro went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a run scored while Dylan Shank singled twice and drew a pair of walks with an RBI and two runs scored for Lenape (16-3), which had 10 hits as a team in the win.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Schalick - Baseball recap

John Wallace had a pair of hits, two walks, stole two bases and scored twice as Glassboro played spoiler with a 10-5 win over Schalick in Glassboro. Eric Fowler went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs and Gavin Dillard drove in two runs as Glassboro improved to 8-10 and denied Schalick a chance to clinch a share of the Tri-County Conference Diamond Division title.
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Southern over Toms River East - Softball recap

Elizabeth Gosse tossed a two-hit shutout to lead fifth-seeded Southern to a 1-0 win over 12th-seeded Toms River East in the second round of the Shore Conference Tournament in Manahawkin. Gosse struck out four and did not issue a free pass. Kylie Roberts went 2-for-2 with a double and Leah...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Lower Cape May tops Bernards to advance in South Group 1

The Lower Cape May girls lacrosse team wasn’t looking forward to its long bus ride up to Bernards High School on Thursday afternoon, but fortunately for the Tigers the ride home will be a happy one. Ninth-seeded Lower Cape May defeated eighth-seeded Bernards 10-6 to advance to the quarterfinals...
BERNARDS, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Tennis: No. 2 East Brunswick sweeps, crowned Greater Middlesex Conf. champs (PHOTOS)

East Brunswick, ranked No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, won the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title on Thursday at Thomas A. Edison Park in Edison. The Bears swept all five flights and tallied 50 points. After the win, the team took to a nearby playground and celebrated like kids. J.P. Stevens, which had four finalists, took second with 34 points while South Brunswick finished in third with 30 points.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
195K+
Followers
108K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy