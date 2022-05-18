ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Video captures suspect, two cars involved in North Memphis homicide, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
North Hollywood homicide (Memphis Police Dept.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police released photos of a suspect and two cars they say were involved in a North Memphis homicide.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, May 10, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of North Hollywood Street near Vollintine Avenue.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times inside a wrecked car.

Police said the man died at the scene.

Video surveillance captured a man and two cars police believe were involved in the incident.

MPD released photos taken from the video Tuesday night.

Contact Homicide at 901-636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information about the case.

North Hollywood homicide (Memphis Police Dept.)

