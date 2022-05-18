ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community input sought for city development plan in Warren

By Samantha Bender
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Warren is one step closer to having a new roadmap. On Tuesday, city leaders held a public meeting to review a draft of the Warren Comprehensive Plan prepared by Trumbull County.

About a dozen community members sat in on the meeting to learn about the draft. It includes everything from recommendations for zoning to maps that analyze trends and make recommendations for the growth and development of the city.

Warren plant sale supports city beautification

“It also, it takes a look at your city holistically. It looks at other plans that have been done. You know, some people are very passionate about parks. There was a parks plan in there. Some people are very passionate about transportation,” said Nicholas Coggins with the Trumbull County Planning Commission.

Coggins says the plan has been a long time coming. The last time it was updated and adopted by the city was in 1977. They started the process back up again in 2016 but due to extenuating circumstances and COVID-19, it was put on hold indefinitely.

Warren Mayor Doug Franklin said that when they started the process, the city didn’t have ARP funds, so this comes at the perfect time.

“The ARP funds just fell in our lap right in the right time. So we have an opportunity not only to talk about a plan but to implement a community vision that our whole community can really embrace and be a part of,” Franklin said.

Franklin said that oftentimes, the city’s plans just sit on shelves. He wants to ensure the public that this won’t be that kind of a plan.

“I’m asking council, let’s create a committee that can build into our regular meetings, a review process so we can see where we want to go and how we’re accomplishing outcomes with the plan,” Franklin said.

Community members have until June 3 to make recommendations for the plan. The Trumbull County Planning Commission will then consider the suggestions before sending a draft to Warren City Council. Council will then decide whether to formally adopt the plan.

As of right now, the draft is not online but the Trumbull County Planning Commission will be putting it on the city’s website for the public to review, as well as on the planning commission’s website.

