ZANESVILLE, Ohio — An illegal after-hours bar that plagued Zanesville with criminal activity for more than a decade was demolished Wednesday after the Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office executed its plan for the nuisance property. Hoppy’s Bar at 753 Putnam Avenue was forfeited to the county as part of a drug-related criminal case, which cleared the way for its demolition. The property was the location of multiple criminal activities including two shooting incidents.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO