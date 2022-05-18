ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

P.A.W. hopes to break ground on new shelter this summer

By Chuck Vandenberg
Pen City Current
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT MADISON – A large benefactor has put a $5 million new animal shelter in Fort Madison back on track. According to Brad Walker, president of the the P.A.W. Animal Shelter, construction of the new animal shelter will begin this summer. Fundraising for the new shelter project suffered...

www.pencitycurrent.com

B100

Two Rivers YMCA Members To Get Unlimited Access To Riverside Family Aquatic Center

With summer getting closer and closer, you and the kids are most likely looking for awesome things to do! Sometimes it's hard finding great things that don't break the bank, but now The Moline Parks Department’s Riverside Family Aquatic Center and the Two Rivers YMCA are teaming up for an amazing partnership offering a fantastic deal for the entire family.
MOLINE, IL
Pen City Current

Pickleball is on the rise – Letter to the Editor

When I hear “Pickleball”, I immediately flash back to my high school P.E. days. I vaguely remember the rules, but the game itself was fun. Fast forward to today, when you hear of Pickleball you not only hear it everywhere but also see it! Sports networks are streaming professional leagues and tournaments, you see pickleball courts going up in towns all over the place (local areas here). Pickleball is everywhere! Which gets me to our pickleball community here in Fort Madison.
FORT MADISON, IA
Pen City Current

Empowering Families wants child care feedback

LEE COUNTY – A push to dig deep into child care issues in Lee County has generated a countywide survey for families and business owners to help the advocacy groups create a plan going forward to help address shortages in the county. Breanna Kramer-Riesberg, the coordinator for Empowering Families,...
LEE COUNTY, IA
qctoday.com

Stout's Irish Pub & Grill opens second location in Bettendorf

A Clinton restaurant has brought its renowned pork tenderloin sandwiches to the Quad-Cities. Stout's Irish Pub & Grill, 4471 53rd Ave., Bettendorf, held its grand opening May 9. The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Owner Shane Edwards said they hope to expand hours of operation soon.
BETTENDORF, IA
Fort Madison, IA
Society
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
City
Fort Madison, IA
Local
Iowa Society
Fort Madison, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
khqa.com

Co-founder of Quincy tiny homes organization indicted

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA/WTAD) — One of the founders of a Quincy-based organization that builds tiny homes for veterans, who was forced out last year, has been indicted by an Adams County Grand Jury. Mark Lawrence was indicted last Thursday by the Grand Jury on counts of Theft of $100-500,000,...
QUINCY, IL
Pen City Current

Primary election polling places set

LEE COUNTY – Lee County Auditor Denise Fraise announces polling sites (changes in bold) for the June 7th Primary Election. FM Ward 1: Fort Madison City Hall – 811 Avenue E, Fort Madison. FM Ward 2: McAleer Hall – 415 11th Street, Fort Madison. FM Ward 3:...
LEE COUNTY, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowans Are Great at NOT Falling for This Scam

No one should ever fall for a scam. After the 2020 derecho, there were plenty of cruel opportunists who descended on Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities, preying on people in need. These are the types of scams we're often warned to try hard to avoid. But another type of scam...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

Broadband collaboration project to begin

LEE COUNTY – Danville Mutual Telephone Company (DMTC) and Southeast Iowa Regional Economic and Port Authority (SIREPA) are pleased to announce the commencement of a $5.4 million broadband investment in Lee County, Iowa. The investment will complete 120 new fiber-to-the-customer services and a 57-mile fiberoptic backbone that will provide...
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids family waits for remains to be found

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Erik Spaw, the driver of a submerged truck found in the Cedar River, is still waiting for his remains to be found. Spaw’s family members have posted flyers in the area of Ellis Road NW. That’s where Spaw was last seen May 6th driving between work sites. His truck was recovered from the river May 7th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

WP library going beyond the Beaten Path

WEST POINT – West Point Public Library urges families to get ready, get set, and go to the library and sign up for Read Beyond the Beaten Path. The West Point Public Library launches its Read Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading program on Monday, June 6. During the next two months, the library will host a range of free activities for children through adults to encourage and support a love of reading. Youth participants will receive a sash and earn camp buttons by returning weekly reading logs as well as earn tickets to enter into one of three grand prize drawings. Adults can get in on the action too by earning raffle tickets for themed baskets. All children (ages 2-12) who return at least one reading log will receive a free book at the end of the summer! Registration begins May 31st and can be done online or in person.
WEST POINT, IA
Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Michael “Frog” Moore, 67, Fort Madison

Michael “Frog” Moore, 67, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 4:28 PM at the SEIRMC in Ft. Madison. He was born on July 25, 1954 in Ft. Madison to Leroy J. and Genevieve E. Bohnenkamp. On September 18, 1982 he married Brenda Boyer and they later divorced. In his early years Frog was a commercial fisherman and then was a farmer and also raised cattle. He enjoyed fishing and hunting mushrooms. Frog was a very friendly person and loved to socialize. He had a big heart and would do anything for anyone.
FORT MADISON, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: 43 headstones damaged at rural Iowa cemetery

SULLY, Iowa — Jasper County deputies are looking for the person who damaged dozens of headstones. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office shared pictures of the damage on Facebook. Investigators say it happened last week at the Bethany Cemetery south of Sully. Deputies said 43 headstones were vandalized. The damage...
SULLY, IA
KWQC

Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A water main break caused water to shoot into the air just off Highway 61 in Davenport Thursday morning. The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road. According to Iowa American Water, it was a routine break and no customers should be...
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

This Is The Cheapest House In The Quad Cities

A few months ago we found the cheapest house in the Quad Cities, it was located in East Moline for $11,900. It's still on the market, but shockingly a new house has gone up for even less. It looks nicer than the East Moline House which has me suspicious. Last...
EAST MOLINE, IL
khqa.com

2 arrested in Keokuk for distributing drugs

KEOKUK, Iowa (KHQA) — Two men from Keokuk, Iowa are facing drug charges. The Lee County Narcotics Task Force arrested Darnell Cochran, 41, on Thursday after an investigation into allegations that he was involved in the distribution of illegal drugs in the Lee County area. He faces two counts...
KEOKUK, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa principal working to keep minority teachers in rural schools

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KTVO) — An Ottumwa elementary principal is working to help keep minority teachers in rural schools. KTVO-TV reports Jeff Hendred, a principal at Liberty Elementary, said he noticed that many minorities left the Ottumwa community and didn't come back, leading him to find out why. He says...
OTTUMWA, IA

