P.A.W. hopes to break ground on new shelter this summer

WEST POINT – West Point Public Library urges families to get ready, get set, and go to the library and sign up for Read Beyond the Beaten Path. The West Point Public Library launches its Read Beyond the Beaten Path summer reading program on Monday, June 6. During the next two months, the library will host a range of free activities for children through adults to encourage and support a love of reading. Youth participants will receive a sash and earn camp buttons by returning weekly reading logs as well as earn tickets to enter into one of three grand prize drawings. Adults can get in on the action too by earning raffle tickets for themed baskets. All children (ages 2-12) who return at least one reading log will receive a free book at the end of the summer! Registration begins May 31st and can be done online or in person.

WEST POINT, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO