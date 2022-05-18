ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Buda holds off on implementing license plate-reading cameras

 2 days ago
BUDA, Texas — Buda's city council is pumping the brakes on bringing license plate-reading cameras to town. The City was considering applying for a grant for Flock Safety Cameras, which can read license plates and take photos. Police can...

