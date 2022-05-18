Child shot in back in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police said a boy was shot in the back Tuesday night in north St. Louis.
The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. near Clarence and Labadie avenues, in the Greater Ville neighborhood. The 12-year-old’s father came to the scene, but police said, “he left shortly thereafter and refused all cooperation.” The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/unstable condition. Police said, “death was not imminent.”Top story: Invasive jumping worms wiggling across Missouri and Illinois
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 4