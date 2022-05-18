ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Child shot in back in north St. Louis

By Ashleigh Jackson
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS — Police said a boy was shot in the back Tuesday night in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. near Clarence and Labadie avenues, in the Greater Ville neighborhood. The 12-year-old’s father came to the scene, but police said, “he left shortly thereafter and refused all cooperation.” The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in critical/unstable condition. Police said, “death was not imminent.”

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

