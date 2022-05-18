Monroe County Commission on Aging the newest ‘Do It for Babydog’ winner

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS)– She’s a celebrity around the state, and it’s no different when she visits Monroe County. Baby Dog brings smiles wherever she goes and that’s just what she did at Lindside Senior Center on May 17, 2022.

Gov. Jim Justice brought his famous sidekick to the center to hand out a $100,000 grand prize for the Senior Edition of the, “Do It for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes.

“That money is definitely going towards providing more money and opportunities for our seniors in this county,” said Skip Heath from the Monroe County on Aging. “It’ll probably help with the repairs of our facilities, help with the delivery of meals and help with taking care of our seniors. They’re our top priority.”

The Governor reminded West Virginians that the Covid pandemic is not finished. He reminded West Virginians 50 and older to get their Covid booster.

