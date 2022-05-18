ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, WV

Monroe County Commission on Aging the newest ‘Do It for Babydog’ winner

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BK5Ji_0fhfHiCT00

LINDSIDE, WV (WVNS)– She’s a celebrity around the state, and it’s no different when she visits Monroe County. Baby Dog brings smiles wherever she goes and that’s just what she did at Lindside Senior Center on May 17, 2022.

Gov. Jim Justice brought his famous sidekick to the center to hand out a $100,000 grand prize for the Senior Edition of the, “Do It for Babydog” vaccination sweepstakes.

“That money is definitely going towards providing more money and opportunities for our seniors in this county,” said Skip Heath from the Monroe County on Aging. “It’ll probably help with the repairs of our facilities, help with the delivery of meals and help with taking care of our seniors. They’re our top priority.”

The Governor reminded West Virginians that the Covid pandemic is not finished. He reminded West Virginians 50 and older to get their Covid booster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

Raleigh County businesses gather at Tamarack

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local businesses in Raleigh County got the opportunity to show off what they have to offer. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its annual Business Show on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Tamarack.  Michelle Rotellini, the President of the Chamber, said it is a perfect way to network with businesses […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley exploring a change in government management

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– With around 17,000 residents, Beckley is the hub of southern West Virginia. The town has an annual budget of about $25 million and employs almost 300 workers. But like most other places in the state, the majority of registered voters don’t head to the polls on election day. Not only is voter […]
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, WV
Government
County
Monroe County, WV
City
Lindside, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley looking to fill multiple seasonal positions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The city of Beckley is hiring positions for the summer months.Administrators are looking to fill all sorts of roles, from gift shop cashier and tour guide to ticket taker and pool manager. Applicants must have a valid West Virginia driver’s license and pass a drug and background check to get the job. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley prepares for the return of Founder’s Day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department is set to bring its Founder’s Day Celebration. Held at the Wildwood House Museum, home of General Beckley, the event was postponed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is a joint venture between Parks and Recreation and the Raleigh County Historical Society. […]
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Beagle owners from far and wide come to W.Va. for competition

PLINY, W.Va. — Beagles sat silently as their owners talked in low tones among one another, drank coffee, and watched the sun rise on Putnam County. Soon the official walked out to do a roll call, introduce judges, and announce where each of the two separate classes would go for the Southern West Virginia Beagle Club’s semi-annual field trial.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVU Medicine brought lung cancer screenings to Monroe County

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – L.U.C.A.S., a first-of-its-kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, visited Monroe County to provide low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine, WVU Hospitals, and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS was at Alderson Medical Center in Monroe County on Thursday, May 19, 2022. L.U.C.A.S., an acronym for Lung Cancer […]
MONROE COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WVNS

Celebrating National Public Works Appreciation Week

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– This week is National Public Works Appreciation Week and there is a lot more than what meets the eye to a career in Public Works. When you think of public works employees, you might think about garbage pickup or clearing snowy roads. But Jackie Phillips, Director of Public Works in Princeton, said […]
PRINCETON, WV
Government Technology

West Virginia County Seeks to Expand Internet Access

(TNS) — High-speed broadband access has joined water, sewer and electricity as must-have utilities for communities hoping to attract and retain residents and businesses, so the Mercer County Commission has started advertising for companies willing to provide the area around Exit 1 off Interstate 77 with broadband service. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Summit Bechtel Reserve to hold a summer job fair

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– If you’re looking to work this summer, there are plenty of opportunities for you at the Summit Bechtel Reserve. Jobs are available for everyone including opportunities as canopy tour guides for the adventurous and administrative positions for those not so fond of the outdoors. While checking out jobs available, you can […]
GLEN JEAN, WV
Lootpress

Princeton announces High Street Improvements

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Princeton is proud to announce a number of initiatives to develop the High Street area. 20 LED streetlights ranging from the top of High Street to North Walker are to be installed; the city has applied for a WV DOH Sidewalk Grant to provide curbside access to pedestrians that walk along high street; and, as previously released, the City transferred 11 city-owned parcels along High Street & MLK Avenue to PEDA to be marketed.
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#Lindside Senior Center#Covid#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Local High School Graduation ceremonies this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – It’s graduation weekend! While some high schools and most colleges in the area have already held their graduations, there are plenty to come this weekend and beyond. The information regarding graduation ceremonies for Raleigh County, Greenbrier County, and Fayette County are below. Raleigh County Academy of Career and Technology: May 19, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Deputies in Tazewell County hold community cookout for residents

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–In Virginia, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office hosted a cookout for residents in the community. Deputies gathered around the Tazewell County Courthouse with hotdogs, hamburgers, and all the fixings. The food was donated by members of the community and deputies volunteered their time to help serve. Sheriff Brian Hieatt said he loves living […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

RCAA withdraws shelter bid for Freewill Baptist location

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Action Association appears to have withdrawn its application Monday for the relocation of the Raleigh County Emergency Housing Center to the current Freewill Baptist Church location. This news comes just one day ahead of a scheduled public hearing at which the Raleigh...
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
wvpublic.org

The Legacy Of The Secret Sandwich Society Lives On As Community Comes Together To Rebuild

Fayetteville, a small town in the heart of West Virginia known for its rafting and outdoor community, hosts a variety of places to eat popular with residents and visitors. The Secret Sandwich Society, a town favorite restaurant and a hotspot for the music scene in Fayetteville, was popular for their unique sandwiches and late night live music. The restaurant lived in a historic 100 year old building.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice debuts Seneca Skyway

LEWISBURG WV, (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice held a ceremony, on May 17, 2022, to announce that a scenic loop of US Route 219 and WV Route 92 has officially been designated as the first route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program and that it will be renamed the Seneca Skyway. The new program is a […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

Employees raise $260,000 to purchase Roots Community Farm

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A two-year quest to purchase a community farm in Fayette County was finally completed. Employees at Roots community Farm decided to start working toward buying the farm from the Fayette County Farmland Protection Board in 2020. They formed the West Virginia Agrarian Commons in May of 2020 to purchase the land […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local church put together lunch for Bluefield first responders

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– A local church in Mercer County continues a tradition where they help celebrate law enforcement and others in the area. To celebrate National Police Week, the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church in Bluefield decided to restart its annual first responder’s luncheon. It is the 14th year the church hosted the lunch at […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

WVNS

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy