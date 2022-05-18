ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, IN

Allen County Commissioners, Sheriff submit plan to mitigate jail overcrowding

By 89.1 WBOI
wboi.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Allen County Commissioners and Sheriff David Gladieux submitted their plan to a U.S. District judge on how to address jail overcrowding per a federal court order. On March 31, a federal judge ordered county officials to reduce the population of the jail by May 15. The...

www.wboi.org

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Commissioners approve subdivision near GM plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sizeable residential development in far southwest Allen County has received an OK. The Allen County Commissioners on Friday approved plans for Cedar Grove, a proposed 207-lot subdivision with ponds and cul-de-sacs on nearly 78 aces of farm fields at the corner of Feighner and Tom Worrel roads, near Interstates 69 and 469.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

City of Fort Wayne taking applications for Non-Congregate Emergency Shelter funding

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services (OHNS) is releasing its application for HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan (HOME-ARP) Non-Congregate Emergency Shelter funds. Qualified nonprofit agencies are invited to submit proposals for funding to provide low-barrier, non-congregate emergency...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

Jury recommends life without parole for quadruple murder

A jury recommended a sentence of life without parole in the case of a man convicted of the killings of a woman and her three children slain last year in their Fort Wayne home. An Allen County Superior Court jury found 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron of Fort Wayne guilty Thursday of four counts of murder following a seven-day trial in the June 2021 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Lagrange, IN
County
Allen County, IN
State
Indiana State
max983.net

Hensley Fabricating fined $250 for Indiana Campaign Finance Law Violation, Election Board Will Not forward to Prosecutor

MARSHALL COUNTY — The Marshall County Election Board held a Campaign Finance Violation hearing Wednesday afternoon regarding a violation of Indiana Code (IC) 3-9-4-17-9 (a)(11) committed by Hensley Fabricating & Equipment, Inc. Attorney at Law Anthony J. Wagner and National Sales Manager of Hensley Fabricating & Equipment, Inc. Travis...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
The Waynedale News

GFL Becomes Fort Wayne’s Next Garbage Handler

GFL Environmental USA has received the necessary approvals to become the City of Fort Wayne’s garbage and recycling hauler effective July 1. City Council unanimously approved a contract between the City of Fort Wayne and GFL. And the City of Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works approved the same contract.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Woman found with methamphetamine in vehicle, child in backseat

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A woman was arrested after police found her in a vehicle with methamphetamine and a child in the backseat, according to the probable cause affidavit. Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, an officer with the Mishawaka Police Department was called to an address on...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Overcrowding#Detainees#The U S Marshals Service#The U S District Court
wdrb.com

ISP: 2 men arrested for dealing drugs in southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana men were arrested for dealing heroin and methamphetamine, Indiana State Police said Thursday. According to ISP, police began an investigation after information was found that Kyle Whitaker, 28, was involved in dealing heroin around Lawrence County. On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Dryer sheets lead to fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and 15 years in prison

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than anything, the unused dryer sheets tipped them off. When agents with the DEA went through the trash outside a home on Tumbleweed Boulevard in northern Fort Wayne one morning last September, they found empty cigarillo packs, a large amount of unused tobacco, a green plant stem which tested positive for marijuana and 14 unused dryer sheets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Child’s broken bones leads to felony charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The father of a child who somehow suffered fractured bones in his leg as well as broken ribs and a broken clavicle is now facing felony neglect charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged 34-year-old Terry L. Hargis, Jr., with three Level 3...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
ACLU
WOWO News

Victim Identified In Tuesday Cement Truck Crash In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who crashed into a cement truck on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to reports from Indiana State Police, the cement truck was headed south on US 27 when an SUV was crossing US 27 from Flatrock Road. The report indicates that the SUV did not yield the right of way to the cement truck, causing the crash. The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Randolph Kearby of Columbia City was first said to be in critical condition but later died from their injuries Thursday morning, according to the coroner. The driver of the cement truck was reported to have only suffered minor injuries. Kearby’s death was ruled an accident, marking the 16th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Local man pleads guilty to gun trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He handed the man the backpack and watched him pull out a 9-millimeter caliber hand gun. It’s a ghost gun, David Talarico told the man. Completely untraceable. He made it himself, he said. Plus, he made “switches,” which turn it from a pistol...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police searching for person in theft investigation

ELKHART, Ind. – The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in a parking lot theft investigation. The theft took place on May 17 at the CVS Pharmacy located at 3600 Cassopolis Street. If you have any information on...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

FWACC urging residents to stop 'kitnapping' unweaned kittens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is launching a new life-saving campaign urging citizens to stop “kitnapping” unweaned kittens. Kitnapping is when kittens are prematurely separated from their mothers (usually before 8 weeks of age) which drastically decreases their chance of survival.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

No verdict in day 1 of deliberations in Cohen Hancz-Barron quadruple murder trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The State of Indiana is trying 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron for for the deaths of a mother and her three children last year. Twenty-six-year-old Sarah Zent and her three children Carter, Aubree and Ashton ranging from 2-5 years old were killed in their Gay Street home on June 2, 2021 and the primary suspect is her boyfriend Cohen Hancz-Barron.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy