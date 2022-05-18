ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Late goal lifts Wausau West girls soccer past Marshfield

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zc1mL_0fhfFTPW00
Wausau West's Allie Raasch heads a ball during the Warriors' game at Marshfield on Tuesday. Raasch scored both goals in a 2-1 win for the Warriors. (Photo by Paul Lecker/For Wausau Pilot & Review)

Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Allie Raasch scored with less than two minutes remaining to lift Wausau West to a 2-1 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer game Tuesday at Heiting Community Stadium.

Hayden Burger scored for Marshfield with 3:08 to go in the first half and the lead held for the Tigers until the 52nd minute when the Tigers were called for a foul inside the penalty box.

Raasch stepped up for a penalty kick and slipped a shot in the lower left of the goal to tie the game 11:48 into the second half.

Raasch knocked in the winning goal with 1:25 to go and Marshfield was unable to get a shot off a corner kick in the final minute.

Marshfield outshot West 9-2 and held a corner kick advantage of 6-1. Ava Sainterme saved one shot in goal for the Tigers, and West’s Ayla Christiansen had three.

West’s next game is Thursday at Wausau East at 5 p.m.

Warriors 2, Tigers 1

Wausau West 0 2 – 2

Marshfield 1 0 – 1

First half:

1. M, Hayden Burger, 36:52.

Second half: 2. WW, Allie Raasch (penalty kick), 51:48; 3. WW, Raasch, 78:35.

Saves: WW, Ayla Christiansen 3; M, Ava Sainterme 1.

Records: Wausau West 6-4, 5-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 9-8-1, 5-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Marshfield, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wausau, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
Marshfield, WI
Sports
WausauPilot

D.C. Everest baseball pounds Merrill

WESTON – D.C. Everest scored in all six of its at-bats and went on to defeat Merrill 11-3 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference baseball game Tuesday at D.C. Everest High School. Brock Babiash picked up the win for the Evergreens (9-6, 5-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference), striking out six in five innings. Wyatt Miles and Cuyler Soppe each threw an inning to wrap up the victory.
MERRILL, WI
WFRV Local 5

Badgers secure four-star power forward from class of 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers have a new big man in town after former Appleton-native Gus Yalden announced on his Twitter he’d be joining the team. Yalden is a four-star recruit and a top 100 power forward and is the second addition to the class of 2023 for head coach Greg Gard. The […]
APPLETON, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Fredrick resigns as Reedsville coach

REEDSVILLE – Reedsville head football coach Aaron Fredrick has resigned after close to a decade in the position. Fredrick, a Reedsville alum as a player and student, coached the team to the first football state championship in school history in 2021. The Panthers defeated Coleman 17-0 in the state championship game in Madison on Nov. 18, 2021.
REEDSVILLE, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Fractal woodworker: Don’t try this at home

MARSHFIELD – A Marshfield business specializing in fractal burning is now warning others about the dangers of the woodworking art form that left a Marathon County couple dead. Ben and Sarah Wolf own and operate Electrocuted Wood at 1915 S. Central Ave., Marshfield, across from Marshfield Utilities. Ben is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Tigers#Ww#78 35#Wausau West 6 4
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries May 18, 2022

Richard (Dick) Duane Lind of Wausau, WI, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1960 in Berlin, WI, the son of Janet (Piette) Rogers and Duane Lind. Richard married his high-school sweetheart, Beth Beutler, on July 23, 1983 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Richford, WI.
WAUSAU, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Reporter Tyler Job signs off from News 8 Now as he heads to Green Bay

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — News 8 Now reporter Tyler Job is signing off in La Crosse as he heads to his next reporting opportunity at WGBA (NBC26) in Green Bay. Job started working at News 8 Now in September 2019. It was his first job out of college. During the past two and a half years, Job has told many memorable stories, including a Kwik Trip superfan stopping at all Wisconsin stores in one year, Rotary Lights suffering tens of thousands of dollars in damages from a December windstorm and the unthinkable story of a former West Salem man living through the War in Ukraine.
LA CROSSE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Portion of Chantel St. in Green Bay closed indefinitely

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A portion of Chantel Street in Green Bay will be closed for the foreseeable future starting on Thursday. According to the Green Bay Public Works Department, Chantel Street, from Ninth Street to Michaline Drive, will be closed for pavement and bridge repair. Officials say...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
fox9.com

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
WBAY Green Bay

Report: Cousin of former Packer Davante Adams killed in shooting

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (WBAY) - The cousin of former Green Bay Packer Davante Adams was killed in a shooting in California, according to ABC 7. The news station located in the Bay Area reports 33 shots were fired Tuesday at Jack Farrell Park in East Palo Alto. Children were playing at the park at the time.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Wausau Coated Products

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
B105

$45 ‘Monster Mary’ Is Worth A Wisconsin Road Trip

I'm packing up my bags and digging through the couch cushions for gas money for a road trip to try this Monster Mary. I recently saw it on one of my favorite new YouTube series, Explore Wisconsinbly With Mary Mack. This week, Mary tackled a huge bloody mary!. This 'Monster...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Mosinee secures Cobblestone Hotel for its downtown

MOSINEE – Cobblestone Hotel & Suites will hold a ground breaking for the construction of its new hotel at 216 Main St. in downtown Mosinee at 11 a.m. May 26, the city of Mosinee announced this week. The new 54-room four-story hotel will offer regular and suite lodging rooms,...
MOSINEE, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Storms topple trees, leave 7,000 without power across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - About 7,000 homes were without power Wednesday night after a line of storms moved through northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Areas hardest hit included just north of Duluth, as well as Iron County, Wisconsin and Gogebic County in the UP. Crews from Minnesota Power, Lake Country...
DULUTH, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Gunman climbs on Wisconsin church roof, stand-off ensues

Police in Appleton have arrested a man who climbed onto a church roof with a gun. WFRV-TV reported that police received a call Thursday morning about a suspect who pointed a gun at someone at St. Bernadette Parish. The suspect then got on the roof. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson told the television station that the man fired rounds in the air. Negotiators were brought in to talk with the man. The stand-off went on for about two hours before the man was taken into custody. The Appleton Police Department posted a note on its Facebook page saying the incident was resolved safely. A police spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to voicemail and email messages from The Associated Press.
APPLETON, WI
B105

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
DULUTH, MN
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy