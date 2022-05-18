Late goal lifts Wausau West girls soccer past Marshfield

Wausau West's Allie Raasch heads a ball during the Warriors' game at Marshfield on Tuesday. Raasch scored both goals in a 2-1 win for the Warriors. (Photo by Paul Lecker/For Wausau Pilot & Review)

Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Allie Raasch scored with less than two minutes remaining to lift Wausau West to a 2-1 win over Marshfield in a Wisconsin Valley Conference girls soccer game Tuesday at Heiting Community Stadium.

Hayden Burger scored for Marshfield with 3:08 to go in the first half and the lead held for the Tigers until the 52nd minute when the Tigers were called for a foul inside the penalty box.

Raasch stepped up for a penalty kick and slipped a shot in the lower left of the goal to tie the game 11:48 into the second half.

Raasch knocked in the winning goal with 1:25 to go and Marshfield was unable to get a shot off a corner kick in the final minute.

Marshfield outshot West 9-2 and held a corner kick advantage of 6-1. Ava Sainterme saved one shot in goal for the Tigers, and West’s Ayla Christiansen had three.

West’s next game is Thursday at Wausau East at 5 p.m.

Warriors 2, Tigers 1

Wausau West 0 2 – 2

Marshfield 1 0 – 1

First half:

1. M, Hayden Burger, 36:52.

Second half: 2. WW, Allie Raasch (penalty kick), 51:48; 3. WW, Raasch, 78:35.

Saves: WW, Ayla Christiansen 3; M, Ava Sainterme 1.

Records: Wausau West 6-4, 5-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 9-8-1, 5-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.