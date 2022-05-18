ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis to pay $1.5 million to man police shot at with less-lethal rounds from unmarked van

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million plus legal fees to a 29-year-old St. Paul man found not guilty last year on charges related to shooting at police officers during...

CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with two people — a man and a woman — dead inside. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The names of the victims have yet to be released. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 Boys Arrested After Crashing Stolen Vehicle Outside Minnesota State Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle came to a chaotic end just outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Wednesday evening. Police say four boys, ages ranging from 12 to 15, were arrested in the incident, but officials are looking for one more possible suspect. According to police, the series of events began at 7:20 p.m. when a St. Paul police officer at Blair and Western avenues observed a vehicle known to have been stolen out of St. Paul. The officer said it was being driven recklessly, and “teenage passengers were hanging out of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE

Police: Two people found dead inside vehicle in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Two people were found dead inside a vehicle near Lakeview Terrace Park Thursday afternoon in Robbinsdale. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, officers were called to the area of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81 just before 3:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two people deceased inside a vehicle. Police say they found the suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis a short time later.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Derek Leake, 56, Charged In Fatal Stabbing On Metro Transit Bus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 56-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony counts in the fatal stabbing of another man on a Metro Transit bus last month. Charges were filed in Hennepin County against Derek Leake in the April 24 incident, which happened aboard a Metro Transit Route 21 bus at about 2:10 a.m. The stabbing happened near Lagoon and Emerson avenues. Investigators say a “verbal altercation” preceded the stabbing, and the attacker fled on foot. Surveillance video from the bus showed Leake taking out a large knife and cleaning his fingernails with it before putting it away. The victim was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Minnesota Capitol temporarily locked down due to pursuit

A police pursuit that ended outside the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul caused officials to temporarily lock down the complex Wednesday night. Legislators and staff attending a House floor session were asked to stay in chambers until the police activity outside was resolved. St. Paul police say four boys are in custody after their stolen vehicle hit a squad car and then crashed in a state parking lot. Three passengers in the stolen vehicle, ages 12, 13 and 15, tried to hide in a portable toilet. Authorities say the three boys and a 15-year-old driver who ran into a nearby building were quickly arrested.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Person
George Floyd
Corydon Times-Republican

MN: GEORGE FLOYD:OFFICER PLEADS GUILTY

Former Minneapolis Police officer who held down George Floyd's legs during arrest pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter Wednesday as part of a plea deal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Minnesota to pay $1.5M to man arrested during Floyd protest

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneapolis has agreed to pay $1.5 million to a man who said police used excessive force when he was arrested during the protests that followed George Floyd’s death in 2020. Jaleel Stallings also alleged in his federal lawsuit that several of his constitutional rights were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Bloomington Man Who Set Girlfriend on Fire Ruled Incompetent

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Ramsey County judge today ruled a Bloomington man is incompetent to face prosecution for stabbing his girlfriend and setting her on fire. 47-year-old Patrick Simmons was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 44-year-old Kelly Goodermont on March 15. He and the victim both worked at a St. Paul warehouse, or he allegedly attacked the woman by stabbing her multiple times before pouring a flammable liquid on her and igniting it. When police officers arrived at the scene they found her unresponsive and suffering from severe burns. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

California Man Charged In Hopkins Apartment Shooting

HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) – A 43-year-old California man faces charges in connection to Monday morning’s apartment shooting in Hopkins that left one man injured. Juan Antonio Partida Ramos of Southgate, California, was charged with second-degree assault in Hennepin County. According to the complaint, Hopkins police responded to a report of a shooting on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. There, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, who was hospitalized with “substantial injuries” but is expected to survive, documents say. A witness said she was present when Partida Ramos and the victim had an argument about being “manly,” and he took a gun from his waist, pointing it at the victim. Several witnesses said they didn’t see the shooting happen, but saw Partida Ramos with a gun immediately afterwards. They then took his gun and put it in the bedroom to keep it away from him, the complaint says. Police arrested Partida Ramos outside of the apartment. They then executed a search warrant and found the 9mm pistol in the bedroom. The suspect is currently in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.
HOPKINS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Searching For Man Who Escaped From Northern Minnesota Corrections Facility

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a man who escaped from a corrections facility Wednesday morning. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Kris Richard Severin escaped around 9 a.m. from the Northeast Regional Corrections Center in Saginaw, which is 17 miles northwest of Duluth. He was being held at the facility for violating a restraining order. Kris Severin (credit: St. Louis Co. Sheriff) Severin is described as a white man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has short brown hair, tattoos on both his arms, and he was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans and black shoes. Anyone who sees Severin or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Woman Gets Stuck In Concrete Fleeing From Cops

This story definitely didn't go as planned: a Minnesota woman got stuck in wet concrete while trying to get away from the cops. Another weird crime story made headlines over the weekend when a fight broke out at a carnival in Blaine. A fight near the ferris wheel caused pandemonium when a large group of teens went into the nearby mall and eventually caused it to go into lockdown.
ROCHESTER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking

MINNEAPOLIS – A Red Lake man was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for selling fentanyl on the Red Lake Reservation, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger. According to court documents, on April 30, 2021, law enforcement observed Leroy Varney, 53,...
RED LAKE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
redlakenationnews.com

State Patrol co-pilot hurt after duck crashes through helicopter windshield

A duck went through the windshield of a State Patrol helicopter and struck the co-pilot as it was returning to the Twin Cities from a nighttime mission in southeastern Minnesota, the agency said Thursday. The co-pilot suffered a "suspected head injury" from the incident about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, was examined...
SAINT PAUL, MN

