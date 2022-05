The St. Johns Country Day Spartans season comes to an end after they lost the Regional Final at home Tuesday night to the North Florida Christian Eagles, 4-1. St. Johns started the game off hot on offense and defense. UNF commit Finn Howell started on the mound for St. Johns and struck out the first six batters he faced. In the bottom of the second inning, St. Johns scored their only run of the game. Kyle Boylston walked and advanced to second after the pitcher balked. St. Johns catcher George Gilson hit a single into right field, scoring Boylston from second.

