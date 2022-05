(FAMILY & CHILDREN SERVICES) OPEN: May 19, 2022-Until Filled. Ombimindwaa Gidinawemaaganinaadog provides and arranges an array of culturally based intensive helping and healing services to families that is supportive and understanding of individual, family, and community needs; engaging families through a strength-based lens that is family centered, respects the dignity and worth of families, and promotes respect and self-determination. This position is responsible to assist case managers with administrative activities related to waiver case management and adult protection. Duties include but not limited to case preparation, filing, scheduling services, referrals, transporting relatives, MMIS data entry, billing, and other duties as assigned. Reports to Executive Director of Red Lake Family and Children Services Full-time position with benefits. Salary; DOQ.

RED LAKE, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO