Living legend D. Wayne Lukas goes for seventh Preakness win

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD. Wayne Lukas is a living legend. Affectionately referred to as “Coach,” Lukas has been a fixture at the highest level of horse racing for decades. While his career has slowed down in recent years and his barn no longer overflows with stars like it once did, he is once again...

horseracing.yardbarker.com

FanSided

Who won the Preakness Stakes 2022?

The Preakness 2022 got a little bit of its luster taken away with Rich Strike deciding not to run but which horse won the second leg of the Triple Crown?. Horse racing fans always get excited for the trip to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD in late May for the Preakness Stakes. It’s the second leg of the illustrious Triple Crown and, as it comes just two weeks after the Kentucky Derby, fans of the sport and sports fans in general are all waiting to see if the winner of the first leg can get two-thirds of the way to the greatest honor in horse racing.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

The reason why Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not race at Preakness Stakes

There will not be a Triple Crown winner this year, with 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not part of the field of this Saturday’s 2022 Preakness Stakes, Usually, a horse that won the first leg of the Triple Crown at Churchill Downs will take a stab at history by racing at Pimlico Race Course, but that’s just not the case this year, with Rich Strike owner Rick Dawson opting to rest his prized three-year-old colt.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions, lineup: Horse racing expert who called Medina Spirit lists picks

The Kentucky Derby winner won't run, but an impressive lineup of nine horses will compete in the 2022 Preakness Stakes, set for Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter will get a chance for redemption while Rich Strike rests for the Belmont. Rich Strike became the second-biggest long shot to win the Run for the Roses at 80-1 two weeks ago. The 2022 Preakness Stakes field in Baltimore features Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen's Epicenter as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Early Voting, trained by Chad Brown, is the 7-2 second choice, followed by D. Wayne Lukas-trained Secret Oath (9-2). Bob Baffert also has a presence in the Preakness Stakes 2022 field, though Armagnac (12-1) will run under the direction of Tim Yakteen. Post time for the $1.65 million Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who called Kentucky Derby double gives out picks

The Preakness Stakes 2022 features several long shots who will try to repeat the performance of Rich Strike in the Kentucky Derby. Fenwick currently holds the longest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds at 50-1 after he finished a disappointing 11th at the Blue Grass Stakes on April 9. Kentucky Derby entry Happy Jack (30-1) and Skippylongstocking (20-1) hold the next-longest Preakness 2022 odds before getting to the top 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders, including the favorite, Epicenter (6-5). Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks or horse racing predictions of your own.
SPORTS
Adrian Holman

Preakness Stakes lineup for this Saturday

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will be today at 7:01 Eastern Standard Time (EST) at the Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, MD. Normally, the winner of the Kentucky Derby will race in the Preakness in an attempt to achieve immortality by securing the Triple Crown. However, the owners of Rich Strike decided to have the horse skip the Preakness in order to be well-rested for the Belmont in three weeks.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Kentucky Derby Announces Rich Strike Drug Test Results

Rich Strike will not suffer the same fate as Medina Spirit last year. According to WDRB's Eric Crawford, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission announced Wednesday that all drug samples from Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- and Friday's Kentucky Oaks -- cleared. The results solidify Rich Strike's remarkable comeback win at the...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 contenders, odds, post draw, picks, predictions: Legendary expert dodging Secret Oath

Horse racing's 2022 Triple Crown schedule continues on Saturday, when the 2022 Preakness Stakes gets underway from Pimlico Race Course. An American thoroughbred horse race, the Preakness Stakes is held on the third Saturday in May each year at Pimlico. The Preakness Stakes 2022 will run at 1 3/16 miles, or 9.5 furlongs, making it the shortest of the Triple Crown horse races. According to the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, Epicenter is the 6-5 favorite. Epicenter, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, will be tested by other 2022 Preakness Stakes contenders like Early Voting (7-2), Secret Oath (9-2) and Simplification (6-1). Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. Before making any Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see what picks legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg just locked in.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Preakness Stakes 2022 predictions, top bets: Expert picks for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta

Compared to the Kentucky Derby, the smaller 2022 Preakness Stakes field provides a more traditional race experience for the horses running in it. This year's field of nine 2022 Preakness Stakes horses features three who ran in the Kentucky Derby, led by Epicenter, the 6-5 favorite in the latest 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Epicenter will break from the eighth post in the Preakness Stakes 2022, but that hasn't been a favorable spot historically. Derby entry Simplification (6-1) will take the first post, which has produced 12 winners, while Happy Jack (30-1) will run from the sixth, which has produced the most champions with 16. Post time for the Preakness 2022 is 7:01 p.m. ET. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Preakness Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
SPORTS
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Black-Eyed Susan Stakes 2022 predictions, odds, contenders, horses: Horse racing insider eyeing long shot

A wide-open and evenly-balanced field of 13 three-year-old fillies will try to win a Grade 2 stakes race for the first time when the starting gate opens in the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes on Friday at Pimlico Race Course. The Sean McCarthy-trained Adare Manor, who was considered one of the country's top three-year-old fillies in February before finishing second in the Santa Anita Oaks, is the 5-2 favorite in the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes odds. The Maryland-bred Luna Belle, who has won five straight stakes races, all in Maryland, is 9-2 in the 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes field. Three other fillies are 8-1 or shorter. The other eight 2022 Black-Eyed Susan Stakes horses are between 12-1 and 20-1.
SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

Preakness 2022: On the eve of a more normal event, horse racing industry looks for hope in wake of a ‘very rough’ year

One year ago, Medina Spirit entered the Preakness with a dark cloud over him — the Kentucky Derby champion whose defining victory was in peril because of a medication violation and whose famous trainer, Bob Baffert, was facing suspensions in multiple jurisdictions. On top of that, he would run in front of a crowd capped at 10,000, with no infield party at the center of Pimlico Race Course, as ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Longshot Skippylongstocking's Sire Won the 2016 Preakness

There are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New players,...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races shares picks

Jockey John Velazquez will try to break a curse when he hops aboard Fountain of Youth Stakes winner Simplification in the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The 50-year-old Velazquez is 0-for-11 in the Preakness Stakes, the second most mounts in the race without a win among Preakness Stakes jockeys all-time. Velazquez's mount, Simplification, is 6-1 in the 2022 Preakness Stakes odds. Epicenter, who will be ridden by Joel Rosario, is the 6-5 favorite in the nine-horse 2022 Preakness Stakes field, while Early Voting, whose jockey is Jose Ortiz, is 7-2 among the 2022 Preakness Stakes horses. The Preakness 2022 post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Given the shocking results of the Kentucky Derby, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Preakness Stakes picks.
SPORTS
numberfire.com

Epicenter the Prohibitive Preakness Favorite

There are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New players,...
SPORTS
Golf Channel

Another wild ride for past champ John Daly at the PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. – Always colorful, never boring. A shaggy John Daly produced yet another wild ride around a PGA Championship. The 56-year-old two-time major champion, whose booming drives propelled him to win the PGA in 1991, drove the slopes and swales of Southern Hills in a golf cart the PGA allows him to use because of osteoarthritis in his right knee.
TULSA, OK
numberfire.com

Armagnac Is Not a Longshot to Count on in Preakness

There are 10 stakes races Saturday at Pimlico including the $1.5 million Preakness Stakes in Race 13. Post time at 7:01 p.m. ET. Using TVG projections and Horse Racing Nation (HRN) as a guide, here are the horse profiles for the second leg of America’s Triple Crown. New players,...
SPORTS

