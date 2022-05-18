ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Former high school football player in Proctor, Minn., pleads guilty to felony sexual assault of teammate

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH - The former Proctor, Minn., high school football player charged with sexually assaulting a teammate last fall pleaded guilty Tuesday in Duluth juvenile...

Justice Jean Robinson-Begay

It is with great sadness that Jeanette Robinson and Justin Begay of Duluth, Minnesota, announce the birth and death of their much-loved daughter, Justice Jean Robinson-Begay on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. She will live forever in the hearts of her parents. A private graveside service was held at Tuttle Cemetery, Inger.
DULUTH, MN
Adonya Kaye Pacheco

July 24, 1976 ~ May 16, 2022 (age 45) Adonya Kaye Pacheco, age 45, formerly of Cloquet, Minnesota, lost her battle with addiction and entered the spirit world on Monday, May 16, 2021. Adonya, fondly known as "Bootsie", was born July 24, 1976, to Salvador Pacheco and Teresa (Belcourt) Kingbird...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sandra K Buckanaga

September 18, 1942 ~ May 14, 2022 (age 79) Sandra K. Buckanaga, 79, Duluth, MN, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 14 at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth. Sandy always had a smile on her beautiful face. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. She was as beautiful on the inside as she was on the outside. Sandra Kaye Buckanaga was born September 18, 1942 in White Earth, MN to Harold and Christine (Clark) Gordon. She is survived by 3 daughters, Carmen Buckanage of Grand Rapids, MN, Kim and Krissy Buckanaga both of Duluth, a brother, Harold "Butch" Gordon of Naytahwausch, MN, 2 sisters: Judy (Rod) Green of Thief River Falls, MN and Lois Asher of Mahnomen, MN, 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
DULUTH, MN
EPA announces $4.5 million in grants for five Minnesota communities

DULUTH - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced five brownfields grants to Minnesota communities on Wednesday - $4.5 million from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law that will go toward cleaning up areas of blight and contamination. Recipients include the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, St. Paul Port Authority, Red Lake Band...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sharon Kay Pendegayosh

Waasekamigookwe, Sharon Pendegayosh age 51 of Crystal, MN formerly of Onamia, MN passed away on May 15, 2022. A visitation will begin at 8 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mille lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Community Center with Ombishkebines officiating. Interment will be in the Vineland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
ONAMIA, MN

