Congresswoman Lucy McBath shared her struggles with miscarriages on Wednesday to advocate for women's reproductive rights in the United States in the wake of a leaked draft opinion from the conservative-majority Supreme Court to overturn the Roe v Wade decision.Speaking at a US House judiciary committee hearing on the "ongoing crisis in abortion care access", the Georgia Democrat argued that the legislation introduced in right-wing states could impact the treatment of women who had undergone miscarriages and stillbirths."One day I woke up covered in blood. It is hard to describe the agony of a miscarriage. It is heartbreak, it's...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO