Buffalo, NY

The right cares about climate change when it allows them to be racist

MSNBC
 3 days ago

The Buffalo shooter who massacred 10 Black people at the only grocery store...

www.msnbc.com

Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
MSNBC

For Black Americans, yesterday's housing discrimination is today's air pollution crisis

Despite the wave of laws challenging the teaching of “critical race theory,” a recent study that found a link between past “redlining” practices and air pollution is yet another reminder of how much the past is directly tied to the present. The lingering effects of past discrimination are far more pronounced and devastating than many Americans imagine. The link between institutionalized housing discrimination and air pollution illustrates why it’s so necessary to teach this generation and future generations about racism. It is deeply embedded within American institutions.
MSNBC

It seems like a scary time for reproductive rights. Here are reasons to have more hope.

As someone born just four months before the Roe v. Wade decision, I’m sometimes tormented by the idea that we’ve made absolutely no progress in reproductive health over the course of my life. Just this week, Oklahoma passed a bill that will ban abortion from the moment of “fertilization.” Ahead of Georgia’s GOP Senate primary on Tuesday, front-runner Herschel Walker has made it clear there should be “no exception” to abortion bans in his state. News of criminalizing medically necessary abortions and even miscarriages of unknown cause makes this a bleak and frightening time.
