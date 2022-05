A Maine mother watched in horror as a school bus dragged her 6-year-old boy nearly two-football field’s worth of distance across a street last Thursday afternoon. On Thursday, May 12, in Buxton, Maine, a kindergartner’s backpack was caught in a school bus door as he attempted to leave his bus and greet his mother, the Associated Press reported. The 6-year-old boy, who was positioned outside of the bus, was dragged about 575 feet across Rachel’s Way to Pinder Road as the bus drove off with the child hanging outside.

BUXTON, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO