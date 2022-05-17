ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Marc Abear: Support for Palestine at odds with denial of antisemitism

By Editorial Board
laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

In a recent editorial, The Harvard Crimson announced its support for the BDS movement. It wrote: “Israel remains America’s favorite first amendment blind spot”. Going on it praises the Palestine Solidarity Committee for its “spirited activism." This is the end of 20 years of opposition to boycotting...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Palestinians#Israel#Crimes Against Humanity#The Daily Sun#Harvard Crimson#Bds#Anti Semitic#Jewish#Human Rights Watch#Amnesty International
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Palestine
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy