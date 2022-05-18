ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Mayor: Pedestrian killed, others injured when speeding driver crashes in Paterson

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
One person was killed and at least five others injured after a driver sped down a busy road in Paterson, striking six people and several vehicles.

Paterson’s mayor says that the driver may have been wanted for another incident earlier in the day where a police officer was injured.

“I was in a meeting and I heard a crash,” says Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

The mayor was inside Paterson City Hall Tuesday afternoon when the crash happened. He saw the aftermath of the crash and described it as “tragic.”

Sayegh’s security detail and other officers assigned to City Hall were among the first to respond to the crash a block away on Main and Market streets.

“It looks like this gentleman was traveling at a high rate of speed…he was breaking the law as far as the speed limit is concerned,” Sayegh says. “He lost control of his car and…struck seven people.”

Officials say that one of those people was killed on the spot. The others were rushed to nearby hospitals – some in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear why the suspect was speeding, but witnesses say that he may have been being chased by police officers. One person was arrested and taken into custody.

News 12 is still waiting for more information on what charges the suspect may be facing. Police say that he was allegedly driving a stolen car at the time.

