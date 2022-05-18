Dana White's Contender Series adds Charlie Campbell vs. Chris Duncan to summer lineup

The Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 6 matchups are coming fast and furiously.

The latest addition is a lightweight matchup between Charlie Campbell (6-1) and Chris Duncan (8-1) for the Aug. 2 card, DWCS 48, which will serve as the second episode of the upcoming season at the UFC Apex.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup Tuesday confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Campbell, 26, is an alumnus of Bellator, CFFC, and Ring of Combat. He rides a five-fight winning streak into DWCS 48. After a big first-round finish of Guilherme dos Santos at CFFC 107, Campbell made the most of his in-cage interview as he called for a shot on DWCS.

For Duncan, DWCS 48 will be his second crack at a UFC contract on the show. In 2021, he amicably split with Bellator and signed on for a DWCS bout against Viacheslav Borschev. Duncan was brutally knocked out in Round 2 and Boschev was awarded a UFC contract. Since then, Duncan is 1-0.

With the addition, the DWCS 48 lineup includes: