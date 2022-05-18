ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Dana White's Contender Series adds Charlie Campbell vs. Chris Duncan to summer lineup

By Nolan King
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPpjs_0fhf5Hsj00

The Dana White’s Contender Series, Season 6 matchups are coming fast and furiously.

The latest addition is a lightweight matchup between Charlie Campbell (6-1) and Chris Duncan (8-1) for the Aug. 2 card, DWCS 48, which will serve as the second episode of the upcoming season at the UFC Apex.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup Tuesday confirmed the booking to MMA Junkie but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Campbell, 26, is an alumnus of Bellator, CFFC, and Ring of Combat. He rides a five-fight winning streak into DWCS 48. After a big first-round finish of Guilherme dos Santos at CFFC 107, Campbell made the most of his in-cage interview as he called for a shot on DWCS.

For Duncan, DWCS 48 will be his second crack at a UFC contract on the show. In 2021, he amicably split with Bellator and signed on for a DWCS bout against Viacheslav Borschev. Duncan was brutally knocked out in Round 2 and Boschev was awarded a UFC contract. Since then, Duncan is 1-0.

With the addition, the DWCS 48 lineup includes:

  • Billy Goff vs. Shimon Smotritsky
  • Francis Marshall vs. Connor Matthews
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Danilo Suzart
  • Shannon Ross vs. Vinicius Salvador
  • Charlie Campbell vs. Chris Duncan

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: There is a champion and his name is Charles Oliveira – but he's not undisputed champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives Charles Oliveira a tremendous amount of credit. He even considers Oliveira the current UFC lightweight champion when the promotion does not. With that said, however, there is a big distinction between UFC lightweight champion and undisputed UFC lightweight champion, Nurmagomedov explained in a recent interview with ESPN. In his eyes, Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) is the former but not the latter.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 55 Results: Holm vs. Vieira

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 55 results for the Holm vs. Vieira fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 55 Twitter updates. In the main event, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on Ketlen Vieira in a battle of top 135-pound contenders. Holm enjoys a two-fight winning streak coming into the contest but has been sidelined due to injuries since October 2020. Vieira defeated former UFC champion Miesha Tate via unanimous decision in her most recent bout.
UFC
MMA Fighting

‘He look amazing tonight’: Khabib Nurmagomedov, other pros react to unlucky end to Junior dos Santos’ Eagle FC debut

Junior dos Santos didn’t get the win he wanted in his Eagle FC debut. Fighting for the first time since his UFC release, dos Santos suffered an unlucky third-round TKO loss to Yorgan De Castro after injuring his shoulder while throwing a punch. The former UFC heavyweight champion was likely winning the bout prior to his injury, having methodically chopped down De Castro with a relentless stream of powerful leg kicks.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan says Charles Oliveira ‘got screwed’ by UFC 274 weight situation

Joe Rogan thinks Charles Oliveira got screwed. At UFC 274, Oliveira faced Justin Gaethje in what was supposed to be his second lightweight title defense, but there was one small problem: Oliveira didn’t make weight. The lightweight champion came in .5 pounds over the 155-pound weight limit and was unable to cut the necessary excess despite being given an additional hour to do so. As a result, Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight title, a UFC first. He still fought Gaethje at UFC 274, winning by first-round submission and now “Do Bronx” is no longer the champion and for UFC commentator Joe Rogan, that’s a raw deal.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Chris Duncan
Person
Charlie Campbell
bjpenndotcom

Dustin Poirier reveals coach Mike Brown warned him against taking a fight with Colby Covington: “I don’t know if you want to put your wife and daughter through that”

Dustin Poirier has admitted that coach Mike Brown warned him against taking a fight with rival Colby Covington. Just a few days ago, Dustin Poirier seemingly accepted Colby Covington’s challenge to face him later this summer in a UFC welterweight showdown. It came a couple of months after Covington called Poirier out in the wake of defeating another member of American Top Team, and one of his former friends, Jorge Masvidal.
UFC
The Spun

UFC Fighter Reveals He Nearly Died In Accident Tuesday

UFC fighter Lerone Murphy was involved in a bicycle accident on Tuesday that he's calling a "near-death experience." In his Instagram post, Murphy said an oncoming car collided into his bicycle "at speed." The car apparently turned without looking. Murphy suffered a wound to his head as a result of...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwcs#Ring Of Combat#Cffc 107#Vinicius Salvador
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: Thursday was a good day for golf, and another lousy one for Greg Norman

TULSA, Okla. — Too often lately golf has seemed less a sport than a business, with every precinct of the professional game consumed by news, gossip, threats and intrigue about rival leagues and red lines. Thursday at Southern Hills promised a welcome return to the good ol’ days, when the game’s reference dictionary entries for ‘B’ included birdies and bogeys, but not bonesaws: a major championship, a sublime venue, a blockbuster group, a wealth of storylines—in short, golf as it used to be. That promise was delivered upon, and even the brief intrusion of the aforementioned corporate chicanery was positive.
GOLF
MMA Fighting

‘DAMN! They Were Good’: Celebrating the violent career of ‘The Natural Born Killer’ Carlos Condit

DAMN! They Were Good is a new podcast where we celebrate the careers of some of our favorite fighters ever, and there is no better place to start than with Carlos Condit. Condit is one of the most exciting fighters in the history of MMA. Aside from being one half of arguably the single greatest fight of all-time — his bout against Robbie Lawler at UFC 195 — the WEC welterweight champion delivered countless unforgettable moments in a career that spanned multiple generations of the sport. Jed Meshew, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee get together to remember those moments and celebrate the career of the only man violent enough to bear the moniker “The Natural Born Killer.”
UFC
Complex

Jack Harlow ‘Told Drake I Would Bet What He Bet’ at Kentucky Derby, Says He ‘Lost a Lot of Money’

Jack Harlow and Drake have a budding friendship that is equal parts wholesome and hilarious to watch grow. The two rappers were on vacation together in Turks and Caicos a few months ago, and Drake recently joined Jack at the Kentucky Derby following the release of Harlow’s sophomore album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. Drizzy is also featured on the project.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Missed Fists: Norman Parke clobbers heavyweight opponent in tiny cage

Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Here at Missed Fists headquarters, we’re all about living your...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sasha Banks, Naomi suspended, merch removed from WWE Shop

WWE didn’t let SmackDown pass without mentioning Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out on Raw this past Monday. Michael Cole spoke right before the night’s main event, a heavily promoted tag team unification bout between RK-Bro and The Usos, saying that Banks and Naomi had disappointed fans and their fellow Superstars by leaving the show instead of participating in the advertised main event: a six-person match for a women’s title shot. Because of their actions, Cole said that the two women were suspended indefinitely, and that a tournament would be held to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. (Insert your joke about...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

112K+
Followers
157K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy