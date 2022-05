Reverend Von Eric Berlin was born to Carl and Ethel (Keep) Berlin on October 31, 1947. He married the love of his life Sandra Kay Hampton on September 9, 1967. Von graduated from the new Bowling Green High School in the first graduating class of 1965. He finished his Civil Engineering degree at the University of Toledo in 1974 becoming a licensed engineer and surveyor. He was employed by Poggemeyer Engineering. In 1978, he accepted the position of City Engineer of Napoleon, Ohio.

