MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Murray County authorities say they have recaptured a suspect about 13 hours after he escaped from custody early Thursday morning. Ryan Christopher Dill was handcuffed when he was able to get away from Lighthorse police officers around 3 a.m. before he was to be booked into the Murray County Jail.

MURRAY COUNTY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO