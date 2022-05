They say you have to crawl before you can walk. Sometimes you have to crawl before you can score. Notre Dame's Jack Brannigan shocked everyone on the field in the Irish's game against Northwestern on Tuesday, stealing home in one of the most unconventional ways you'll ever see. Trying to catch the Wildcats pitcher off guard, Brannigan took off for home with two outs in the top of the third on a two-strike count. About halfway down the line, though, he began to stumble and chaos ensued.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO