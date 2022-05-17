Andres Martin Receives Wild Card to Atlanta Open

THE FLATS – Caleb Currier has joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as director of recruiting operations, head coach Nell Fortner announced on Friday. A native of Onida, South Dakota, Currier worked with the University of Tennessee women’s basketball program as a graduate assistant from 2019-2021. In his role, Currier developed, implemented and maintained recruiting strategies and databases to support the coaching staff in all recruiting operations. He also assisted with the organization of summer and on-campus recruiting operations. In addition to his recruiting efforts, he assisted in daily operations of the program including student managers oversight, alumni relations, equipment manager liaison and community outreach.

ONIDA, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO