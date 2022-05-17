Andres Martin Receives Wild Card to Atlanta Open

THE FLATS – Caleb Currier has joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as director of recruiting operations, head coach Nell Fortner announced on Friday. A native of Onida, South Dakota, Currier worked with the University of Tennessee women’s basketball program as a graduate assistant from 2019-2021. In his role, Currier developed, implemented and maintained recruiting strategies and databases to support the coaching staff in all recruiting operations. He also assisted with the organization of summer and on-campus recruiting operations. In addition to his recruiting efforts, he assisted in daily operations of the program including student managers oversight, alumni relations, equipment manager liaison and community outreach.
