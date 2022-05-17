ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Andres Martin Receives Wild Card to Atlanta Open

ramblinwreck.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis player Andres Martin received a wild card to the Atlanta Open on Tuesday. A ceremony was held with tournament director Eddie Gonzalez where Martin received his wild card bid. Martin will play on July 26 in the singles main...

ramblinwreck.com

ramblinwreck.com

Parada Hits Historic Homer in Series Sweep

PITTSBURGH – Sophomore catcher Kevin Parada hit his 26th home run of the season to break Georgia Tech baseball’s single-season record and defeat Pitt 13-7 on Saturday afternoon at Cost Field for the series sweep. The Yellow Jackets (33-21, 15-15 ACC) were once again red-hot as they won...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackets Earn Seventh Seed, Pool B in ACC Tournament

THE FLATS – Winners of six straight, including a series sweep over Pitt, Georgia Tech baseball earned the seventh seed in the ACC Tournament and will face off against Louisville and Pitt in Charlotte, N.C. at Truist Field. The Yellow Jackets (33-21, 15-15 ACC) will play at least one...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ramblinwreck.com

Yellow Jackets Stifle Badgers in Gainesville Regional Opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Behind another stellar performance in the circle from junior hurler Blake Neleman, Georgia Tech softball (38-16, 11-13 ACC) constrained Wisconsin (28-20, 12-11 Big Ten) for a 2-1 win in the first game of the Gainesville Regional on Friday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The Yellow Jackets advance to the winner’s bracket for day two, facing the winner of host No. 12 Florida and Canisius on Saturday at 3 p.m.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ramblinwreck.com

Currier Joins Women’s Basketball Staff

THE FLATS – Caleb Currier has joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as director of recruiting operations, head coach Nell Fortner announced on Friday. A native of Onida, South Dakota, Currier worked with the University of Tennessee women’s basketball program as a graduate assistant from 2019-2021. In his role, Currier developed, implemented and maintained recruiting strategies and databases to support the coaching staff in all recruiting operations. He also assisted with the organization of summer and on-campus recruiting operations. In addition to his recruiting efforts, he assisted in daily operations of the program including student managers oversight, alumni relations, equipment manager liaison and community outreach.
ONIDA, SD
ramblinwreck.com

Todd Stansbury Podcast - May 2022

Georgia Tech athletics director Todd Stansbury has recorded a new edition of the “Toddcast” with the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra. Among the topics they discussed were:. spring sports success, including golf, softball and baseball;. the recently announced contract extensions for baseball head coach Danny Hall...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Grissom, Jr. Pitches Jackets to Fifth-Straight Win

PITTSBURGH – — Marquis Grissom Jr.had a career night on the mound to spark Georgia Tech baseball to a 19-3 win over Pitt to take the series on Friday night at Cost Field. The Yellow Jackets’ (32-21, 14-15 ACC) started held a no-hitter into the fifth inning before ultimately given up two runs on three just hits, but in a career-long 6.0 innings, Grissom (3-5) struck out a career-high 10.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Tech Sets Sights on Wisconsin in Gainesville Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Georgia Tech softball (37-16, 11-13 ACC) is gearing up for its first NCAA postseason play in a decade, heading the Gainesville Regional, hosted by No. 14 national seed Florida Friday through Sunday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Tech enters as the No. 2 seed, squaring off...
GAINESVILLE, FL

