ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Authorities search for suspect in 3 Houston-area bank robberies since October 2021

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

A robbery suspect has been hitting banks across the Houston area since October 2021, and authorities are hoping to find him before he strikes again.

On Tuesday, authorities released images of the man they hope will be identified by the public. They said the man has robbed at least three banks since October in southwest Houston, Conroe, and Spring.

The dates and locations of the banks robbed are as followed:

  • Oct. 27, 2021 at 1 p.m, the bank on the 8500 block of Main Street.
  • Dec. 2, 2021, at 9:25 a.m., the bank in the 2200 block of N. Frazier in Conroe.
  • April 7, 2022, at 11:15 a.m. at a bank in the 2100 block of Spring Stuebner in Spring.

The FBI said the man used a handgun in the robberies. In one incident, he wore a distinctive red jacket.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 18 and 25 years old. He's said to be around 5 feet 11 inches. It's believed he drives a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.

Comments / 2

Related
cw39.com

Police arrest teen shooter of man in north Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police has made an arrest in the case of a man who was shot to death after being involved with an altercation with a group of teenagers. Isaiah Henry, 18, was arrested and charged with murder on Wednesday for his role in the May 9 shooting of Anthony Green, 49, at 7700 Fulton Street in north Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

Houston Sheriff: 4 people found dead in possible murder-suicide

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are dead in what authorities are calling a possible murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies were called to an apartment at the 9700 block of Cypresswood Drive and discovered four people dead of gunshot wounds. The initial observations by deputies at the apartment […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Spring, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Spring, TX
Conroe, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Teen accused of using fake money, ID to flip several cars

HOUSTON — A teen has been charged in connection with an elaborate scheme in which police said he bought and sold multiple vehicles using a fake ID and fake money. The Houston Police Department's Auto Theft Division is investigating and KHOU 11 News spoke to one of the teen's alleged victims.
HOUSTON, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man shot by female carjacking suspect in Braeswood Boulevard

HOUSTON – A female carjacking suspect has been detained after she shot a man in the 5900 block of Braeswood Boulevard Wednesday night. Police told that the man was inside his vehicle at an apartment complex when the female suspect fired shots at him. The victim drove off and...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Southwest Houston#Fraud#Spring Stuebner#Fbi#Toyota#Houston Field Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

2 men shot to death at La Marque home identified by police

LA MARQUE, Texas – Officials have identified two men who were killed in a shooting at a La Marque home on Sunday. According to La Marque police, Marvkese Crawford, 23, of Dickinson, and Audry Fuller, 29, of Lake Jackson were pronounced dead following the shooting. Another man, who police did not identify, was wounded by gunfire but survived.
cw39.com

3 Homeless men with warrants found in woods with stolen property

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Three men with several warrants for their arrest, are now in custody. The office of Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said that on Monday, May 16, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 18100 block of Cypress Trace Road near I-45 the North Freeway, just south of Spring.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
129K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy