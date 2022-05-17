ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver City, TX

You Can’t Take Your Gun to the Park Anymore

By Daniel N Fisher
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night, the Denver City Council decided that you can’t bring guns to the park anymore, even if you conceal them. The new ordinance passed 9 votes to 3. This affects all parks within the Denver City Limits as well...

