KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Villa Collina, one of Knoxville's biggest and most extravagant mansions, is now a pile of debris. In October 2020, new owners bought the property for around $6.5 million. They said they planned to tear it down and subdivide the land it sat on into three lots. It sat on a 40,000-square-foot lot with stunning water and mountain views.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO