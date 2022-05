The strong cold front that ushered in wind gusts over 50mph on Wednesday has moved on, but it left behind a parting gift....cold air!. The National Weather Service has issued yet another Frost Advisory, this time for portions of the Washington and Idaho Palouse as temperatures are expected to fall down to the mid-30s by early Friday morning. And while frost looks less likely around Spokane, you might still want to bring your potted plants inside tonight just to stay on the safe side!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO