A lack of pay equity has long been a concern in women’s sports, and that’s been perhaps particularly prominent in soccer. There, the U.S. women’s national team has conducted a prominent multi-year fight, including a lawsuit, to try and make the U.S. Soccer Federation pay them under the same terms they do the men’s team (which historically has received more money despite not reaching the same heights on the international stage). That finally resolved Wednesday (following a February lawsuit settlement pending new collective bargaining agreements) with new women’s and men’s national team CBAs providing that both of those teams will now be paid under the same formulas.

