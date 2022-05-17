ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, NH

Belmont police investigate pellet gun shooting targeted at children

By JON DECKER, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELMONT — The Belmont Police Department is investigating an apparent pellet gun shooting that took place at Belmont Elementary school on Sunday. It was a warm, sunny morning when Heather LeBrun-Gardner says her twelve year old son and his cousins were shot at by teenagers wielding what she suspects was an...

www.laconiadailysun.com

WMUR.com

Police made 10 arrests while clearing crowd at Hampton Beach

HAMPTON, N.H. — There was a massive police presence at Hampton Beach today as the hot temperatures attracted crowds on Saturday. Hampton Police made 10 arrests while dispersing a large crowd that formed on the beach. The charges include disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police anticipate charges of 'riot'...
HAMPTON, NH
Boston

Sketch prompts outpouring of tips in double murder investigation

More than 100 new tips were sent to investigators since a newly released sketch of a person of interest was released earlier this week. Investigators in New Hampshire are sifting through more than 100 new tips that came in after police released a sketch of a person of interest connected to the shooting death of a couple last month.
CONCORD, NH
WCVB

Woman struck, killed by vehicle at family farm stand in Byfield, Massachusetts

NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man and child are injured after they were struck by a vehicle at a farm stand in a village of Newbury, Massachusetts. Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, which is near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on Chute Road.
NEWBURY, MA
City
Belmont, NH
Belmont, NH
Crime & Safety
WMUR.com

Toddler hit by car in Manchester, driver arrested

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 17-month-old boy was hit by a car in Manchester Saturday and rushed to the hospital. Manchester police say the toddler ran out of a yard on Lake Avenue Saturday afternoon, then ran up the road where he was hit by a Chevrolet Sonic. The little...
MANCHESTER, NH
bpdnews.com

Juvenile Suspect in Custody, Three Summonsed Following Calls for Explosions in the area of Downtown Crossing

At about 3:27 PM on Friday May 20, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to reports of a large explosion in the area of Summer Street at Arch Street in Downtown Boston. On arrival, officers spoke with several concerned citizens who stated that a group of teenagers had been observed igniting some sort of incendiary device in the crosswalk of the intersection. As the officers were investigating on scene, they heard the sound of another large explosion coming from the area of Downtown Crossing. The officers quickly responded to the area of 335 Washington Street where they observed firework debris in the street. While on scene, officers were approached by witnesses who stated that four teenage males had utilized a black cylinder to launch fireworks in the street before fleeing on foot and entering a nearby business. The officers then entered that business and located four juvenile suspects matching the provided descriptions, ultimately recovering the black cylinder from a backpack while arresting the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old male from Quincy. The suspect was placed in custody following a brief struggle at which time the officers recovered an unexploded firework from his person.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Twelve arrested at two Boston-area beaches

REVERE, Mass. — At least nine people were arrested at two Boston-area beaches on Saturday. State Police said they had arrested seven people at Revere Beach as of 9 p.m. • Juvenile male, charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct;. • Juvenile male, charged...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police searching for missing teen

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Keyana “KJ” Jackson was last seen May 17 in the Charlestown High School area, police say. Police describe her as 5 feet 6 inches tall with blonde-brown hair. Anyone with information...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Stabbing in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify the individual shown in the images above in relation to a stabbing that occurred at about 2:40 AM on Sunday May 8, 2022, in the area of 2164 Washington Street in Roxbury. As a result of the incident, an adult male victim later presented himself at a local area hospital for treatment of several non-life-threatening stab wounds sustained during the unprovoked attack.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Painter Seriously Hurt in 25-Foot Fall in Burlington, Mass.

A painter fell about two stories from a ladder and was seriously hurt in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Friday, officials said. The painter fell about 25 feet while working on the outside of a building at the location of L'Andana restaurant just before 9:30 a.m., fire and police said. The painter,...
BURLINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities have launched an investigation following an apparent murder-suicide in Lynn, the Essex District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Mudge Street around 1:20 p.m. Thursday found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds, the DA’s office said.
LYNN, MA
bpdnews.com

Following a Brief Foot Chase, Male Apprehended and Firearm Recovered

At about 6:17 PM on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Daniel Dotson, 27, of Dorchester, in the area of 2 Lattimore Court. Officers were on directed patrol when they observed a vehicle idling with several individuals standing...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mass. Teacher on Leave as Authorities Investigate Relationship With Student

A Massachusetts schoolteacher has been placed on leave amid an investigation into a possible unprofessional relationship with a student, authorities say. Barre police and the Quabbin Regional School District confirmed they were investigating, but didn't offer many details Friday, including the name of the teacher placed on leave. A complaint...
BARRE, MA
whdh.com

1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes through farmstand in Newbury

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One woman is dead and two people are seriously injured after a car crashed through a Newbury farmstand Saturday, police said. A car accelerated in reverse at high speed and crashed into the checkout area at Byfield Greenhouses and Garden Center Saturday afternoon, according to police.
NEWBURY, MA

