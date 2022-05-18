Sen. Lummis 'two sexes' comment at UW draws opposition

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., made remarks about “two sexes” during her commencement speech at a University of Wyoming commencement ceremony Saturday. She later apologized. Screen shot from YouTube

CHEYENNE – The University of Wyoming’s outgoing student body president said he was disappointed by comments made over the weekend by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., about gender.

Some UW staffers and outside groups also were upset.

The lawmaker apologized Monday for some of her comments. Her commencement speech Saturday drew boos from the audience immediately after her remarks on gender and what she called the “two sexes.” This appeared to some to be dismissive of those who do not identify as either a man or a woman.

As she spoke about political discourse across the nation regarding rights guaranteed in the Constitution, she had followed up with the remark, “Even fundamental scientific truths, such as the existence of two sexes, male and female, are subject to challenge these days.”

Students and attendees interrupted the UW alumni’s speech with loud boos, and Lummis paused and smiled amid the reaction. She tried at that time to explain her comment, and then she received a second audible jeer.

“I’m not making a comment on the fact that there are those who transition between sexes,” she said before expressing her thoughts on government responses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I personally question how, under our Constitution, we could forbid in-person worship services during the pandemic, while labeling liquor stores essential, and keeping them open.”

She addressed the reaction in a written statement Monday. She said her intention with the reference to “two sexes” was to highlight the times residents live in, where the “metric of biological sex is under debate with potential implications for the shared Wyoming value of equality.”

“I share the fundamental belief that women and men are equal, but also acknowledge that there are biological differences and circumstances in which these differences need to be recognized,” she stated. “That being said, it was never my intention to make anyone feel unwelcomed or disrespected, and for that I apologize.”

She concluded by saying she appreciated hearing from members of the UW community on the issue, and she looks forward to continuing the dialogue.

In an emailed statement Monday, the ACLU of Wyoming called the senator’s words “disappointing,” and a reminder “that there’s still work to do to ensure that Wyoming lives up to its name as the Equality State.”

“All people should be able to live openly without discrimination and enjoy equal rights, personal autonomy and freedom of expression and association,” Advocacy Director Antonio Serrano said. “If you want to help fight back against this kind of discriminatory rhetoric, organizations like the ACLU of Wyoming, Wyoming Equality and Laramie Pridefest can help. Get informed and get involved. There’s no room for hate in our state.”

Student response

Hunter Swilling, an incoming senior at UW, was present at the commencement ceremony, watching friends graduate when Lummis spoke.

“I was surprised, I think, just that she would be introducing politics, and especially such contentious politics, into a day that’s supposed to be about celebrating the accomplishments of our graduating seniors and our graduating students – especially given that it was a completely nonpolitical event,” Swilling, who is gay, said in an interview Tuesday. “So, I was disappointed about that.”

Swilling, 21, began serving as student body president last May. His term ended this month.

He said he wasn’t surprised Lummis holds the views she expressed in her speech. He said the comments seemed particularly inappropriate because a transgender UW student died by suicide during the just-completed academic year.

“In light of the fact that (about) 14.5% of UW students recently self-identified as part of the LGBTQIA+ community, according to a survey of 2,200 UW students, I would ask her to have foresight and think about the power that her words have, as one of the most powerful elected officials in the country, to hurt her constituents,” Swilling said. “I respect her right to free speech, of course – I would just ask for more, I guess, conscientiousness.”

However, Swilling said he knows the senator “does not speak for all of UW, and that most of UW would disagree with her.”

This is evident, he said, in statements issued by UW President Ed Seidel and the university’s Inclusion Council. These comments showed university leaders “stood by their students,” Swilling said.

UW response

UW President Seidel released his own statement on Sunday, welcoming diversity. He said the series of events showcased what makes the university special: its students, staff, faculty and their ability to openly embrace and debate complex issues.

“One of our speakers made remarks regarding biological sex that many on campus take issue with,” he said. “While we respect the right of all to express their views, from students to elected officials, we unequivocally state that UW is an institution that supports and celebrates its diverse communities that collectively make us the wonderful place that we are.”

In a much longer statement, UW’s Inclusion Council responded to Lummis’ comments by challenging her assertion that what she said was a “scientific truth.”

“In accordance with the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association, we affirm that humans may comprise various chromosomal variations, and not every person is strictly born female or male,” said the statement, signed by four members of the group. “Intersex members of our community who have diverse chromosomal makeup should be seen and recognized.

“Those of us on campus who work in this field understand this variance and diversity,” the statement continued. “Regardless of biological sex, gender has a wide variety of expression. Research and lived experience continue to reveal more about the connection and interaction of gender presentation and identity.”

The statement was signed by Kimberly Chestnut, interim vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion and co-chair of the Inclusion Council; Jacquelyn Bridgeman, director of the School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice and co-chair of the Inclusion Council; Ryan O’Neil, dean of students; and Melanie Vigil, director of Multicultural Affairs.

The statement went on to say: “All sexes and genders are welcome at the University of Wyoming, and we deeply regret the harmful impact these words at our graduation ceremony may have had on those graduating as well as their families and friends. Senator Lummis made other statements that emphasize the challenge of creating truly inclusive environments in a state such as Wyoming.

“While, as a public institution, we respect the rights of free expression that were on display at Saturday’s graduation, we also understand that just because one may have the right to express a view, it does not mean one’s words have no effect, and unfortunately sometimes one’s words are harmful and marginalizing.”