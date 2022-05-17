ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California’s progressive laws take a tumble in the courts

By Emily Hoeven
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs California pushes the envelope with progressive, first-in-the-nation policies, the courts are pushing back. The latest casualty: a controversial law requiring all publicly held companies headquartered in the Golden State to have at least one woman on their board of directors. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy...

Jesus Gabriel Meraz
3d ago

Instead of trying to creat unconstitutional law, the Legislature needs to take away Governor Newsomes emergency powers as it pertains to Covid. There is no longer an emergency, so there should be NO one person making this policy.

we belong to China
3d ago

I do not understand why businesses are even staying in California or why people even starting businesses in this State.

Purple4me
3d ago

this unconstitutional law is by corrupt politicians who wants to victimize women. Dems continue to destroy the country by making everyone a victim when they support criminals. Women should be encouraged to compete equally with men to serve in boards.

