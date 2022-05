Should kindergarten be mandatory in California? Should it always be a full-day program like first grade? These questions are at the heart of two newly introduced bills that could significantly shift the early education landscape in California if they eventually become law. In a state with almost 3 million children under age 5, many advocates laud this proposed expansion of kindergarten as a way to champion early education, but some parents and experts are conflicted about how the kindergarten experience may change.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO