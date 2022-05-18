ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hyde Park Garden Fair back with a bang

By Aaron Gettinger and Hannah Faris
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 9 a.m. on Friday, more than 100 shopping carts were lined up in the parking lot of the Hyde Park Shopping Center. It was opening day of the Garden Fair, an event that had been on hiatus since 2019. At 9 a.m., Cook County Board President Toni...

www.hpherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
chicagoonthecheap.com

Chi Soul Fest at Navy Pier

The rich history of Chicago soul music comes alive during the annual Chi Soul Fest at Navy Pier on June 11-12, 2022. This free, two-day music fest presents local musicians in the Beer Garden and at the Polk Bros Park Performance Lawns. Chicago’s influential standing as a producer of major...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Black Development Duo Bringing More Restaurants, Retail and Housing To 51st Street Corridor

WASHINGTON PARK — Two South Side natives hope to transform a long-abandoned building in Washington Park into a multi-million dollar mixed-use development. Corey Gilkey and James Daughrity are behind Policy Kings, an initiative that “combines architectural innovation with environmentalism, cultural elevation diversity and effortless cool.” They said they are weeks away from breaking ground on their two-story, 17,220 square-foot project at 353-363 E. 51st St., once home to Cain’s Barber College.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dr. Willie Wilson to Hold $1M Cash, Grocery Giveaway For Chicago Seniors Monday

Chicago businessman Dr. Willie Wilson plans to hold a $1 million cash and grocery giveaway for Chicago seniors Monday, according to a press release. "Today, the cost of gasoline and food is at a 40-year high," Wilson said in the release. "Lower income families spend approximately 77 percent of their income on necessities. The costs of milk and eggs are up 11 percent, meat is up 13 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
City
Woodlawn, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Soul & Smoke basks in national media attention – and more customers

Since Soul & Smoke hit the national spotlight after being on Good Morning America for a live Chicago barbecue competition, it has seen an influx of customers, many of whom told the owners they drove in from other states just to order the brisket. “We sold a lot of briskets,”...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Lightfoot attends apartment ribbon cutting

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot took part in the ribbon cutting for Emmett St. Apartments Friday morning. This was the mayor’s first appearance after a deadly Near North shooting. Lightfoot began her remarks by acknowledging Thursday night’s violence before focusing on the new housing development. Among them, the mayor said an ordinance would be introduced […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Willie Wilson plans 3rd million-dollar giveaway to help residents

CHICAGO - Chicago mayoral candidate and businessman Willie Wilson is planning another million-dollar giveaway. Wilson says he will donate the funds through partnerships with senior buildings and area grocery stores. Patrons will be given gift cards and coupons at select grocery stores. The giveaway will also include gas stations, but...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Preckwinkle
panoramanow.com

Farmers Markets Are NOW Open!

One thing Northwest Indiana has plenty of is Farmers Markets. Over the years, these markets have changed from your old time venue to be more up-scale and popular activity for young and old. Some have live music, Craft Beer, Arts and Crafts and even Antiques! So support your local farmers,...
INDIANA STATE
oakpark.com

Blue Island resident shot in Oak Park

The Oak Park Police Department is investigating the shooting of a Blue Island woman, who sustained a gunshot wound to her back while in Oak Park late Wednesday night. “I do not believe this to be a random incident,” Commander Paul Kane told Wednesday Journal. The woman told police...
OAK PARK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Gardening#Gardeners#Volunteers#Fair Go#Cook County Board#Garden Fair
CBS Chicago

The Night Ministry transforming lives of city's homeless by bringing services directly to them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Night Ministry, in Bucktown, has been serving Chicago's homeless population for nearly half a century. It's among the first Chicago non-profits to bring services directly to those in need. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot shows us how the organization's work is transforming lives.Members of The Night Ministry's street medicine program visit the most vulnerable of Chicago's homeless population – those living in encampments, parks, and under viaducts.The organization started offering telemedicine appointments for psychiatric help, right on the spot, during the pandemic."I can look for a job now," said Teresa, one of The Night Ministry's street medicine...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

Three women died of suspected heat exhaustion in Rogers Park senior home

Last week’s record-breaking heat was deadly for three women at the James Sneider Apartments, a living facility for seniors and people with disabilities in Rogers Park. The women were found unresponsive Saturday after multiple heat complaints from residents. Reset discusses what can be done to prevent this from happening...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Elijah Muhammad House to host May 20 fundraiser

The Elijah Muhammad House is hosting a non-alcoholic wine tasting fundraiser for the museum’s renovation and restoration. The “Donate and Sip” will take place this Friday, May 20, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Silver Room, 1506 E. 53rd St. The event will feature free samples of alchohol-free Chardonnay, Rosé and other drinks from Atlanta-based Magnolia Crescent Orchards.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
blockclubchicago.org

Silver Room Block Party Will Hire Security, Urge CTA Use As It Plans For 15,000 Attendees At Oakwood Beach

OAKWOOD — People attending this year’s Silver Room Block Party may want to take the bus. The team behind the major South Side festival — including Silver Room owner Eric Williams — is urging the 15,000 expected attendees to use public transit to tamp down on traffic and parking issues so neighbors aren’t as affected, organizers said at a Wednesday night meeting with neighbors and Ald. Sophia King (4th).
OAKWOOD, IL
InsideHook

Vegan Soul Food’s Never Been Better, Thanks to the South Side’s 40-Year-Old Soul Veg City

When Prince Asiel Bin Israel first opened Soul Vegetarian East on Chicago’s South Side in 1982, it was the only spot around peddling vegan soul food — an anomaly for a cuisine that often relies heavily on chicken and pork. These days, however, the category has blossomed: In 2021 alone, New York welcomed plant-based Cadence, and pop-up VTree gained a permanent location in L.A. with help from Nick Cannon. Even Chicago is now home to other vegan soul spots like Majani Soulful Vegan Cuisine, which opened in 2017. But Arel Brown and Lori Seay, the second-generation owners of the restaurant now dubbed Soul Veg City, are Chicago’s real vegan royalty — in more ways than one.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
833
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy