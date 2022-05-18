ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

May 18, 2022

By 5 min read
creators.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Annie: I am married to "Chris," a wonderful man. He was previously married and has major trust issues because of his ex-wife. I can handle most of this, but one thing has become worse over the past two years. Chris has this idea that I wear outfits that...

www.creators.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding
Upworthy

Woman decides to mess with greedy relatives after millionaire dad appoints her his will executor

Reddit user ThatsDrAardvarkToYou recently entertained fellow Reddit users with an entertaining story of how she decided to teach her greedy family members a lesson after it was revealed that her late millionaire father left her in charge of executing his will. "So in December, my extremely wealthy father passed away, leaving a trophy wife widow with a daughter from her previous marriage, me and my older brother, as well as lots of my aunts, cousins, etc behind," the 27-year-old began her post. "Now my father was not a good person by any stretch of the imagination—he was a vain, selfish braggart who liked to flex his money on others. Nasty, I know. He wasn't a good father either. After he passed, there was some kerfuffle until his will was found and properly verified. Soooo much shit was flung in this period already, it was insane."
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Upworthy

Mom shares how her 'gentle parented' child dealt with a teacher yelling at her

The child-rearing philosophy commonly known as "gentle parenting" is often criticized as one that might not equip kids with the resilience to make it out there in the big bad world. One mom on TikTok recently illustrated how that's not true by sharing a story of when a teacher yelled at her daughter and the manner in which the little girl handled the experience. In a video that's been viewed more than 2.1 million times, N'tima Preusser—a wellness coach and mother who educates her followers on all things health, adulting and parenting—used the incident to highlight how her "gentle parented" daughter will not just survive the big tough world, but thrive in it.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy