Norman bike lane projects underway

Construction has begun on bike lane projects at University Boulevard between Apache Street and Boyd Streets, and on Webster Avenue between Daws Street and Duffy Street. The projects are made possible by an $11,402 Air Quality Small Grant awarded in January 2022 through the Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee of the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.

“I appreciate the hard work of staff in finding and applying for additional dollars for our City,” said Mayor Breea Clark, at the time of announcement.

Collectively, the City of Norman was awarded more than $300,000 for projects that will result in positive air quality impacts.

Construction of the bicycle lanes is expected to be complete by May 20, 2022.

###