ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman bike lane projects underway

Norman, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22uaje_0fhe60qz00

Construction has begun on bike lane projects at University Boulevard between Apache Street and Boyd Streets, and on Webster Avenue between Daws Street and Duffy Street. The projects are made possible by an $11,402 Air Quality Small Grant awarded in January 2022 through the Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee of the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.

“I appreciate the hard work of staff in finding and applying for additional dollars for our City,” said Mayor Breea Clark, at the time of announcement.

Collectively, the City of Norman was awarded more than $300,000 for projects that will result in positive air quality impacts.

Construction of the bicycle lanes is expected to be complete by May 20, 2022.

###

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Apache, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Traffic
Norman, OK
Traffic
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Lanes#Urban Construction
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma

30
Followers
237
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Norman is a city in the U.S. state of Oklahoma located 20 miles (32 km) south of downtown Oklahoma City. As the county seat of Cleveland County and a part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, its population was 110,925 at the 2010 census. Norman's estimated population of 124,880 in 2019 makes it the third-largest city in Oklahoma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy